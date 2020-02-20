Four Tips for Maintaining Hotel Restaurant Equipment

1 Make Use of Hotel Maintenance Staff

Depending on whether a restaurant is hotel-managed or independently operated, the use of property staff for maintenance needs may be included in the contract. If so, managers should take full advantage of their service.

Hotel restaurants rely on equipment with varying maintenance needs. While daily cleaning tasks can be performed by restaurant employees, a skilled and knowledgeable maintenance tech should perform routine maintenance on this equipment. Having a skilled technician perform the recommended maintenance will help extend the lifespan of a restaurant’s equipment and decrease the likelihood of breakdowns and costly repairs.