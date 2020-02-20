This Week’s Comings and Goings

HEI Hotels & Resorts has promoted Ginger Martin to regional vice president of operations and Pam Kirby to vice president of hotel transitions and finance. Before joining HEI Hotels & Resorts in 2013 and 2015 respectively, Martin worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Kirby worked for Interstate Hotels and Crestline Hotels & Resorts.

Charlestowne Hotels is welcoming new general managers at three of its hotels: Sam Atwood is general manager of The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Sean Copley is general manager of The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Va.; and Todd Buchko is general manager for Origin Raleigh, N.C.

Marriott International has named Jim Scholefield chief information and digital officer, and his responsibilities include leading Marriott’s information technology and digital initiatives. Before Marriott, Scholefield was chief information and digital officer for Merck & Co., supporting the firm’s growth through leading information technology.

Advertisement

France Langan is vice president of operations and general manager for the first Compass hotel by Margaritaville. Langan was most recently general manager of Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Ill. Before the general manager position, Langan was director of sales and marketing for the Holiday Inn Chicago Mart Plaza.

Canyon Ranch has named Damien Craft general manager of its Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat—Woodside. Craft’s responsibilities include leading operations for the property’s staff and guest experiences. Before Canyon Ranch, Craft was director of spa and wellness for The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Glen Sampert has been named general manager of the InterContinental Miami, where he will lead operations for the hotel and its events. Sampert was most recently regional vice president of hotel operations for HEI Hotels & Resorts, where he led operations for the company’s hotels, resorts, and restaurants in various regions.

Frederick Sawyers is managing director for Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando. As managing director, Sawyers is responsible for operations, development, sales and marketing initiatives, and financial planning. Before rejoining Hilton, Sawyers was general manager for Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin.

Brett Briseno is director of sales and marketing for the Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Austin, Texas. Briseno was director of sales and marketing for the W Austin Hotel & Residences before the Commodore Perry Estate. He also held sales and marketing positions in the Texas market.

Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla., has named Jackie Diaz travel industry sales manager, where she will executive sales strategies in the property’s segment. Diaz previously worked as director of wholesale for the Westgate Resort Collection and regional sales manager for Discover Puerto Rico.

Sean Rigotti has been named director of sales for the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Rigotti was previously senior sales manager for the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. In his career, he was a group sales manager for the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, has added executive chef Toby Joseph to its culinary leadership team. Joseph is bringing a variety of flavors for the property, where he will lead the hotel’s restaurant, rooftop, and lounge outlets. He recently worked at The Riverside Hotel on Las Olas.

Sutti Sripolpa is executive chef for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, where he will lead culinary operations for the property’s 20 food and beverage outlets. Before joining the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, he was executive chef of the Grand Hyatt San Diego, and during his career, he has worked for Marriott, Sheraton, and MGM.

Effective June 1, 2020, InterContinental Hotels Group will welcome independent non-executive director Sharon Rothstein. Currently operating partner of Stripes Group, a growth equity firm, she previously served as the executive vice president, global chief product officer for Starbucks Corporation.

Michael Cheng has been named dean of Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Cheng was interim dean since December 2017. As interim dean, he has increased Chaplin School’s student population and wages and has decreased the average cost of attendance.

Blue Sky Hospitality has named Amanda Lynch vice president of revenue management and promoted Michael Newman to corporate director of sales and marketing. Lynch was previously corporate director of marketing and revenue management with The Dow Company, and Newman has worked for companies including Hyatt Hotels during his career.

NELSON Worldwide is welcoming Brian Tolman senior vice president, northeast region lead, and he will lead the firm’s expansion in both reach and design. Tolman has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, and he will use his experience to grow the firm’s New York, Boston, and Philadelphia offices.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE