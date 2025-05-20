Accor Develops Digital Meetings and Events Ecosystem

Accor announced the development of a new digital meetings and events ecosystem to maximize the ongoing expansion and support of its meetings and events business. The new platform will unite over 5,600 Accor hotels and resorts worldwide, featuring an inventory of 2.5 million square meters of event space and 800,000+ guestrooms, providing a self-serve option for clients to view and book event space, guestrooms, and sales and catering services, while augmenting the support of on-site hotel teams. The integration of sales and catering will be an advantage for meeting planners and business clients, as well as the link to Accor’s loyalty program ALL Accor.

This global website will be available as a pre-launch version in late 2025, with initial functionality for sales teams connected to Salesforce and online booking for small accommodation groups of up to 30 guestrooms. In early 2026, a more comprehensive suite of features will be introduced, including online booking for meeting rooms and residential seminars, guestrooms, and meeting rooms, as well as connectivity to external channels.

MeetingPackage, the online central reservation system for booking Accor meetings and events space, will be used as the backbone of this future platform, connecting listed sales and catering tools to the Accor website and external third-party channels. The meetings and events ecosystem is also being developed in collaboration with several providers that will integrate their technologies to enhance the overall meetings and events management experience across Accor’s global portfolio. These include:

Oracle: OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management is Accor’s new cloud-based application and the first out of the 4 S&C providers to be fully connected with MeetingPackage and Accor Ecosystem. An integrated component of OPERA Cloud Property Management unifying all Accor’s hotel departments, sales and events management will be offered in three versions: Premium for luxury hotels as well as large meetings and events properties, Standard for small and medium hotels, and an Essential version will be offered to cover hotels who manage accommodation only groups

OPERA Cloud Sales and Event Management is Accor’s new cloud-based application and the first out of the 4 S&C providers to be fully connected with MeetingPackage and Accor Ecosystem. An integrated component of OPERA Cloud Property Management unifying all Accor’s hotel departments, sales and events management will be offered in three versions: Premium for luxury hotels as well as large meetings and events properties, Standard for small and medium hotels, and an Essential version will be offered to cover hotels who manage accommodation only groups Backyou: Accor’s European provider and sales and catering solution for small and medium meetings and events hotels in Europe and North Africa.

Accor’s European provider and sales and catering solution for small and medium meetings and events hotels in Europe and North Africa. iVvy: A sales and catering solution provider for Accor’s Mantra properties and Accor hotels in the Pacific region. iVvy is Accor’s preferred sales and catering solution for small and medium hotels in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

A sales and catering solution provider for Accor’s Mantra properties and Accor hotels in the Pacific region. iVvy is Accor’s preferred sales and catering solution for small and medium hotels in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Amadeus: Delphi is a leading sales and catering solution for the hospitality market, tailored solution for premium and luxury hotels, as well as large meetings and events properties, and clustered hotels. Delphi is a solution already adopted by more than 250 Accor properties in the premium and luxury segment.

“At Accor, we are fortunate to collaborate with best-in-class technology providers who are helping us create a seamless and efficient user experience. Through this new digital meetings and events ecosystem, Accor’s entire event inventory will become more visible, accessible, and appealing. Our venues will be recognized as top destinations to gather with colleagues, clients, friends, or family. This digital transformation aligns with recent research from Accor, highlighting that in-person meetings are more valued than ever. Meeting planners consistently report that face-to-face events drive higher revenue than virtual alternatives, that corporate away-days are essential, and that in-person business interactions significantly boost employee mental health. Our new platform will support these vital connections by simplifying the booking and management process, while also integrating our ALL Accor loyalty program to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Julien Houdebine, chief sales and revenue officer, Accor

According to Allied Market Research, the overall value of the business travel industry is forecasted to rise from $695.9 billion in 2020 to $2 trillion by 2028. The forecasted expenditure by business travelers will also rise, according to a survey by GBTA and Mastercard, increasing from $933 billion in 2022 to $1.4 trillion in 2026.

With a leadership position in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, where the market still offers growth potential, Accor is aiming to expand its footprint, strengthen local partnerships, and deliver solutions that meet evolving client needs across these regions.