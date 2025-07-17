Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Negative Yearly Comparisons
By LODGING Staff

By LODGING Staff
July calendar

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 12.

U.S. Hotel Performance
July 6-July 12, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 67.2 percent (down 3.2 percent)
ADR: $158.42 (down 0.5 percent)
RevPAR: $106.39 (down 3.7 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 21.0 percent to 81.3 percent), ADR (up 8.1 percent to $145.21), and RevPAR (up 30.8 percent to $118.10), due to the 62nd General Conference Session of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. 

Houston recorded the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 20.0 percent to 57.7 percent), ADR (down 17.6 percent to $114.55), and RevPAR (down 34.2 percent to $66.05). The market’s performance was due to a comparison against the effects of Hurricane Beryl in 2024. 

Charlestowne Hotels Adds Two Hotels to Managed Portfolio
Actabl Launches HotelData.com, Debuts Budget Planning Guide
