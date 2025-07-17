Charlestowne Hotels Adds Two Hotels to Managed Portfolio

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Charlestowne Hotels announces the addition of two university-affiliated properties to its portfolio: Granville Inn in Granville, Ohio, and The Inn at Patrick Square in Clemson, South Carolina.

“As university towns continue to offer consistent demand and economic resilience, we’re keen to deepen our presence in these markets and reinforce our specialization in managing distinctive, community-rooted hotels,” said Kyle Hughey, chief executive officer of Charlestowne Hotels. “Both Granville Inn and The Inn at Patrick Square are woven into the cultural fabric of their respective universities, and we look forward to collaborating with ownership to further enrich guest experiences and ensure each property remains a source of local pride while serving these collegiate neighborhoods.”

Granville Inn is a Tudor-style property that originally opened in 1924. The 39-room hotel was purchased and renovated by Denison University in 2013, and it blends its historic character with modern amenities. The Inn offers three dining venues, including the stone-walled Oak Room, the Tavern, and the outdoor Patio.



The Inn at Patrick Square is a 45-room hotel in Clemson, South Carolina’s Patrick Square, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with specialty shops, restaurants, and a farmers’ market. Located near Clemson University, the inn serves as a hub for campus visitors, alumni gatherings, and local events. Thirty-six guestrooms are appointed with classic finishes and locally inspired artwork, and the Inn’s nine King Suites, designed for extended stays, offer views of the Village Green. The inn also provides 1,830 square feet of divisible event space, outdoor venues, and catering by Rick Erwin’s Clemson.

“The Inn at Patrick Square and Granville Inn exemplify the kind of place-based hospitality we’re passionate about, as these hotels are mirrors that reflect the character of their communities,” Hughey added. “At Charlestowne, our four decades of industry experience have made us experts at navigating the nuances to successfully manage college town hotels. We’re honored to support the next chapter of these university destinations and contribute to their long-term success.”