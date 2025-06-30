Red Roof Partners With FreedomPay for Payment Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2025—Red Roof has selected FreedomPay to power payments across its portfolio of more than 700 hotels throughout the United States. With a focus on speed, security, and flexibility, FreedomPay delivers fully integrated payment solutions to Red Roof.

Through this partnership, Red Roof hotels will receive an integrated payment solution and upgraded service, as well as cost savings and operational efficiency from a payment partner that ensures all locations are always omnichannel-ready.

“With FreedomPay’s advanced payment gateway, Red Roof is gaining a strategic edge, driving operational efficiency and ensuring our processing is omnichannel-ready,” said Sharee Brell, Red Roof’s senior vice president of technology. “The partnership positions our brand and franchisees for greater success in the years ahead while providing our guests with an elevated experience.”

“FreedomPay is trusted by the largest hospitality brands, and we’re excited to partner with Red Roof to bring a world-class experience to their franchisees and guests,” said Chris Kronenthal, president of FreedomPay. “Our Next Level CommerceTM technologies will enable secure omnichannel payments at the hundreds of Red Roof locations around the United States.”