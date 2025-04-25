AMSTERDAM—Choice Hotels International is introducing Mews as a property management system (PMS) option for international franchisees. The platform is designed to connect with Choice Hotels’ proprietary tools and systems using Mews’ PMS for hospitality brands and offers integrations, intuitive workflows, and cloud-native architecture. It will enhance connectivity, streamline operations, and drive guest loyalty across Choice Hotels’ portfolio using Mews’ next-generation PMS.

Mews will be integrating with choiceEDGE, Choice Hotels’ cloud-based customer reservation system, to provide real-time rate updates and availability across all booking channels, while enabling frictionless guest interactions. Choice Hotels’ franchisees can expect to see:

Full Data Visibility — Real-time access to property-level data, enabling strategic, data-driven operations.

Operational Efficiencies — Automation tools designed to reduce manual tasks in front desk operations, housekeeping, and payments, improving staff productivity.

Scalable Growth — A flexible infrastructure that adapts to Choice Hotels' brand portfolio, while maintaining service consistency.

Enhanced Guest Experience — Personalised stays powered by real-time data insights.

Commenting on the agreement, Brian Kirkland, chief information officer for Choice Hotels, said, “As hospitality evolves, expanding our international connectivity and platform options are essential to franchisees. This agreement with Mews will provide another cloud-based platform option to serve Choice hotel owners outside of the U.S. with a tool that can meet their region-specific needs.”

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, added, “We’re excited to help Choice Hotels set a new benchmark in modern, connected hospitality and this agreement marks another significant milestone for Mews as it continues to expand its footprint in the enterprise hospitality space. Mews was built to empower enterprise hotel groups with a flexible, scalable, and open ecosystem. Together, we’re redefining the future of hotel franchising with innovation, efficiency and exceptional guest experiences.”