50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2025

By LODGING Staff

Essential insights for hoteliers selecting a management company

The U.S. hotel industry is facing a complex operating environment in 2025, marked by strong demand, ongoing workforce challenges, and mounting economic pressures. According to the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey, approximately 55 percent of respondents report having made or planning to make changes to their brand and/or management strategy, reflecting a broader shift among hotel owners and operators to adapt their business models in response to tightening margins and shifting market dynamics. The American Hotel & Lodging Association projected the industry will add over 14,000 jobs this year; however, staffing is still expected to fall short of 2019 levels in nearly every state, intensifying the pressure on hotel managers to maintain service quality with leaner teams. These internal challenges are further compounded by external ones, including growing concerns about a potential recession, tariffs that inflate the cost of supplies and renovations, and upward pressure on wages. In this climate, hotel managers must prioritize operational agility, workforce retention, and strategic brand alignment to stay competitive and financially resilient. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 management companies that can help hoteliers meet those aims and navigate any upcoming challenges.

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2024 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.

Alberigo Hotel Management

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott | North Houston Willowbrook, Houston, TX

Alberigo Hotel Management focuses on operational excellence, guest experience, and revenue optimization. Committed to a “Be Amazing” service culture, the company empowers teams to exceed guest expectations through consistent, high-quality hospitality. By emphasizing strategic planning, market awareness, and team development, Alberigo Hotel Management helps hotels adapt to changing market demands while maintaining strong service standards. With a focus on efficiency and guest satisfaction, the company works closely with brand partners and ownership groups to create environments where both employees and guests thrive. Through thoughtful leadership and continuous improvement, Alberigo Hotel Management supports long-term success in the hospitality industry.

Alberigo Hotel Management participated in LODGING’s 2025 print Management Guide.

KEY STATS
Total Rooms Managed2,350
Total Properties Managed20
Third-Party Rooms Managed2,350 
Third-Party Properties Managed20
Total Gross RevenueN/A
ContactRichard Alberigo, President-Chief Executive Officer, richard@alberigohotelmgt.com
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

