Nobu Debuts at Grand Wailea and Hotel Del Coronado

CORONADO, California, and WAILEA, Hawaii—Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, and Hotel del Coronado announced the debut of Nobu, bringing Nobu Matsuhisa’s Japanese cuisine to the two resorts. The openings of Nobu Grand Wailea Maui and Nobu Del Coronado mark enhancements to both properties’ dining concepts following their respective multi-year renovations. These Nobu locations introduce a culinary journey that blends Matsuhisa’s style with locally inspired offerings.

“The arrival of Nobu marks a new chapter in the storied histories of Grand Wailea and Hotel del Coronado, representing a perfect synergy between the unparalleled luxury of these iconic resorts and the world-renowned culinary excellence that defines chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper’s restaurant empire,” said JP Oliver, area managing director, Grand Wailea and Hotel del Coronado. “This exciting partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary dining experiences and elevating our destinations to new heights of luxury and service.”

“Introducing Nobu at Grand Wailea and Hotel del Coronado marks a culinary milestone for our luxury portfolio,” said Tom Walters, senior vice president, food and beverage, Americas, Hilton. “At Hilton, we are constantly seeking opportunities to indulge our guests with elevated dining concepts that complement our world-class hospitality. This exciting collaboration reinforces our commitment to crafting exceptional innovative dining experiences for our guests.”

Nobu Grand Wailea Maui

Following the hotel’s $350 million renovation, the 13,000 square foot Nobu Grand Wailea Maui offers Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese dishes with South American influence alongside a selection of Maui-exclusive offerings, including local line-caught fish with black bean sauce. Dessert highlights specific to the Grand Wailea location include a Kona Coffee Tres Leches Cake, topped with coffee gel, vanilla whipped cream, and hazelnut praline crunch, as well as a pavlova made with O‘ahu’s Laie Vanilla, served with blood orange sorbet.

Designed by architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the restaurant includes a dramatic indoor-outdoor space with a sushi bar, private dining rooms, and extensive al fresco seating.

Nobu Del Coronado

Nobu Del Coronado provides an array of Nobu-signature dishes alongside locally inspired selections, such as Tai Sweet Shiso, Lobster Truffle Tempura, Beef Kushiyaki Skewers, and more.

The 3,700 square foot indoor-outdoor oceanfront restaurant features 156 seats, including 120 al fresco, with panoramic views of the Pacific, as well as an eight-seat sushi bar and 12-seat Pagoda Bar offering curated sake, Japanese whiskeys, and craft cocktails.