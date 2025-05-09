Cendyn and Amadeus Report Strong Growth Metrics for U.S. Events  

AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn and Amadeus released metrics from the companies’ Hospitality Group and Business Performance Index (the “Index”). The overall health index reached the highest level in four quarters. The aggregated Index reflected performance for all segments, Group, Corporate Negotiated, GDS, and Events, and shows Q1 2025 achieved 109.1 percent compared to 2024. Top overall health index markets include:

St. Louis 121.0 percent

Philadelphia 117.1 percent

New Orleans 115.9 percent

New York City 115.6 percent

Tampa 114.6 percent

Austin 113.0 percent

Phoenix 112.0 percent

Chicago 111.3 percent

Houston 110.8 percent

Miami 110.8 percent

In addition, the top growth markets specific to Group performance were New Orleans (156.4 percent), Philadelphia (124.3 percent), Washington D.C. (118.5 percent), San Francisco (112.9 percent), and Chicago (112.5 percent).

The Index combines event data from Knowland by Cendyn with hotel booking data from Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence solution to provide aggregate views of the key drivers of hotel performance. The aggregated index reflects performance or “health” for all segments—Group, Corporate Negotiated, Global Distribution System (GDS), and Events.

Key insights from the Index are as follows:

Overall health index once again reaches the highest level in four quarters. The aggregated Index reflects performance for all segments—Group, Corporate Negotiated, GDS, and Events—and shows that Q1 2025 achieved 109.1 percent compared to 2024.

Strong group performance continues. The Group Index was at 107.4 percent due to a 2.6 percent increase in room nights and a 4.7 percent increase in average daily rate (ADR), with ten consecutive quarters of growth.

Indirect channels show ongoing growth. Overall, GDS grew again this quarter, at 109.5 percent, compared to Q1 last year. This was due to a 7.4 percent increase in room nights and a 2.0 percent increase in ADR.

Negotiated performance increases. The Negotiated Index score was 104.8 percent due to a 1.2 percent increase in room nights and a 3.5 percent increase in ADR.

Events lead in growth. The highest segment and almost equivalent to last quarter’s volume, event volume was 114.6 percent versus the same period the previous year.

Meetings spur growth opportunities. Hotels of all sizes experienced growth in Q1 due to the meetings and events industry. The average attendee size held steady at 146 guests. The average space used was higher than in Q4 2024, moving from 3,410 square feet to 4,186 square feet. St. Louis meeting volume was the highest, at 171.8 percent, Austin was 131.1 percent, and Philadelphia was 129.6 percent.