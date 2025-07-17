CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Select Suites Wildwood – The Villages. Located in Wildwood, Florida, the property was developed by Southern Hospitality and is the first to feature the Select Suites’ new construction prototype.

The four-story, 124-room property includes apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, a fitness center, and free high-speed Wi-Fi.

“We are excited to welcome Extended Stay America Select Suites to the Wildwood and The Villages communities,” said Mark Williams, managing director of franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening is a key milestone in the evolution of Extended Stay America Select Suites, further strengthening its position as the fastest-growing economy extended stay brand since launching in 2022, now with more than 200 properties open nationwide. We proudly support companies like Southern Hospitality who invest in their communities to provide extended-stay accommodations.”

“We are excited to bring the Extended Stay America Select Suites concept to Wildwood and The Villages,” said Nikesh Shah, president, Southern Hospitality. “With our commitment to quality and service, we are thrilled to offer a comfortable and convenient home away from home for both long-term guests and those visiting the area for business or leisure.”

Wildwood is centrally located near Florida’s Interstate 75, Turnpike, State Road 44, and U.S. Route 301. The area is home to several manufacturing, distribution, and agricultural centers, including Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Crevalle Boats, Gresco Utility Supply, Mapei, and Primus Pipe & Tube. Wildwood also offers access to The Villages, UF Health and HCA Florida Hospitals, GatorWorld Parks of Florida, and many local golf courses.