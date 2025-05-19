Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Introduces New Global Brand Campaign

NEW YORK—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts shared its new global brand campaign, “Make Special Happen.” Paying homage to the brand’s heritage, the creative tells the story of the build-up to a celebration, capturing how Fairmont colleagues and guests come together to “Make Special Happen.”

Developed by King & Partners, the new campaign was directed by filmmaker Jean Claude Thibaut and shot at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. Stylistically, the creative evokes a classic film, a tribute to a bygone era, where the North American spirit of adventure on which Fairmont was founded is reimagined for today. It was inspired by the brand’s heritage of hosting occasions, from the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, to Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball in New York City, to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “bed in for peace” in Montreal. The creative team was tasked with building upon this legacy to set the stage for celebratory moments at Fairmont, looking to some of the more modern design hotels that shape the skyline of the destinations they reside in.

“In creating this campaign, I drew inspiration from Fairmont’s incredible heritage, with particular influence from the allure of the Truman Capote era. The focus was on capturing the essence of celebration, friendship, and togetherness—values that have always been at the heart of the Fairmont experience,” said Thibaut. “Through both the film and imagery, I sought to evoke the joy of gathering, with Fairmont as the incredible backdrop, always there to support and elevate special moments. It’s been an incredible project to be a part of, and I’m excited to see it come to life.”

Through a mix of film and stills, the artwork follows a cast of characters through a series of intriguing moments leading up to a celebration. The audience follows along as “The Celebrationist” pens her invites, handing them over to “The Porter.” He glides through the corridors of the hotel to hand deliver to “The Linksman,” usually found out on the links or out on the town; “The Wellness Enthusiast,” whose favorite places are in a gym or on the dance floor; “The Muse & Her Makers,” a family whose travels have taken them all over the world, always with their dog; and “The Legends in Leisure,” still as in love as the day they met, and always ready for a night of cocktails and adventure. When it’s time to “Make Special Happen,” guest Tom Wolfe, chief concierge and director of heritage at the flagship Fairmont San Francisco, appears.

“Make Special Happen isn’t just a campaign; it’s part of our brand DNA and is the sentiment we make our guests feel. Fairmont hotels are social epicenters that blend genuine encounters with the heart of the action, creating vibrant spaces where communities gather. Occasions are celebrated, milestones are marked, and history is made every day at our 92 properties in 30 countries globally,” said Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont Raffles. “Bringing to life our first new global brand campaign in many years marks another special, history-making moment. ‘Make Special Happen’ reaffirms Fairmont’s core identity and what sets it apart in a way that reaches a new and discerning audience.”

Upon launch, the campaign will leverage a blend of still imagery alongside video showing the Fairmont film. A 360-degree paid media plan comprising global print, online, and social titles is being activated in two phases, commencing May-July and then September-October, when all owned, earned, and paid media channels will be fully live. Key regions for the campaign include North America, Canada, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with a particular focus on national, travel,l and lifestyle publications in these markets.

Though the first iteration of the campaign focuses on a party, it was important for Fairmont to demonstrate that making special happen isn’t just about galas and events, but it’s also about making every moment of every day special in its own way. The brand is bringing this to life in the hotels with the concurrent launch of “Special Happens…,” a collection of offerings that immerse a guest or local into their own experience:

Special Happens… After Dark: A series of nocturnal fetes and adventures, such as access to the spa after hours for a wellness ritual under the stars at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa or Fairmont Austin, or an “anywhere dinner” on the grounds of Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakesh.

A series of nocturnal fetes and adventures, such as access to the spa after hours for a wellness ritual under the stars at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa or Fairmont Austin, or an “anywhere dinner” on the grounds of Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakesh. Special Happens… In the Wild: Experiences if nature, such as Fairmont Empress’ afternoon tea on the beach, in a rain forest, or at the foot of a waterfall; or taking a seaplane from Fairmont Chateau Whistler to do guided yoga and meditation under a waterfall.

Experiences if nature, such as Fairmont Empress’ afternoon tea on the beach, in a rain forest, or at the foot of a waterfall; or taking a seaplane from Fairmont Chateau Whistler to do guided yoga and meditation under a waterfall. Special Happens… Around the Table: Embracing mixology and dining, from playing chocolatier for a day, crafting a chocolate bar with Fairmont Orchid, to participating in the Hawaiian art of imu cooking, from a private foraging experience to all-day roasting in an underground oven with Fairmont Kea Lani.

Embracing mixology and dining, from playing chocolatier for a day, crafting a chocolate bar with Fairmont Orchid, to participating in the Hawaiian art of imu cooking, from a private foraging experience to all-day roasting in an underground oven with Fairmont Kea Lani. Special Happens… In the Spotlight: A tapestry of moments inspired by the arts, culture, music and performance, from being welcomed into the home of a local chef or artisan to learn a craft that has been passed down for generations with Fairmont Jaipur, to a visit to the private home of Claude Nobs, famed founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, not normally open to the public, arranged by Fairmont Le Montreux Palace.

Fairmont will continue to add new experiences to the collection throughout 2025.