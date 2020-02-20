LAS VEGAS — Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton have partnered to bring three of Hilton’s brands together for the first time in a $4.3 billion integrated resort slated to open in the summer of 2021. The partnership marks Hilton’s largest multi-brand deal in company history and will include three brands: Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR, and Conrad.

The 3,500-room resort will include a 5,000-capacity theater, which is scalable to host celebrity residencies and corporate events; 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven pool experiences; a spa and fitness center; and a collection of casual and fine-dining food and beverage concepts.

“With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas. “Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World’s priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market.”

“Our strategic partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas underscores Hilton’s commitment to expanding our footprint and portfolio of exceptional properties,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design, and construction, Hilton. “This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests and Hilton Honors members.”

Together, Resorts World and Hilton are bringing back the essence of The Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and synonymous with gaming, conventions, and entertainment. As the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand returns to the Strip, Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will fuse the brand’s decades of industry expertise with Resorts World’s traditions and elevated service. This development also includes Hilton’s newest luxury brand, LXR, which delivers independent properties, along with Conrad, Hilton’s modern and design-forward luxury brand.

The resort will also be part of the Hilton Honors loyalty program.

