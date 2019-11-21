Women are being promoted to the highest levels of hospitality—and clearing a path for others to follow in their footsteps.

The hotel industry is in a constant state of change. New technology, research, and operational efficiencies are forever being introduced. Over the past few years, another exciting change has taken place—more and more women are establishing themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the hospitality industry. Even more thrilling—it’s become the norm for these fantastic female executives to pave the way for another wave of women in lodging.

This feature spotlights 18 women from all areas of the hotel industry. Beyond the deep dives into their own career experiences, these leaders in hospitality also offer their advice for other women looking to make their way up the hotel ladder.