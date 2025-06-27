Rimrock Banff to Join Emblems Collection

Accor announced that Rimrock Banff is joining the Emblems Collection. This marks the first Emblems Collection property in North America. Owned by Oxford Properties Group and a capital partner, the resort will undergo an extensive renovation beginning in October 2025 and will reopen in summer 2026 as a flagship for Accor’s newest luxury collection brand.

Nature, Heritage, and a Sense of Place

Located above the Bow Valley and minutes from downtown Banff, the property offers both seclusion with proximity to the Banff Gondola and Upper Hot Springs. Though the current resort opened in 1993, the site has welcomed visitors since the early 1880s. Rimrock Banff’s reinvention will preserve its authenticity while updating its essence.

“We don’t just open hotels,” said Maud Bailly, chief executive officer of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery, and Emblems. “We craft tomorrow’s legacy. Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection will be more than a luxurious retreat; it will be a place where the beauty of nature and the sophistication of Emblems come together to offer an unparalleled experience. As the first Emblems property in North America, it represents our vision for the brand: distinctive, intimate, and deeply connected to its surroundings. We are proud to bring this vision to life in collaboration with Oxford Properties Group, a trusted partner whose deep expertise and commitment to excellence are instrumental in shaping this next chapter for luxury hospitality in Canada.”

Redesign Rooted in Nature

Studio Collective is leading the redesign at Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection. The renovation introduces new elements, including a mountainside infinity pool with panoramic views of the Bow Valley, vitality pools, ice immersion bathing, saunas, meditation rooms, movement studios, and an expedition center designed to offer guests insight into the activities available in the Canadian Rockies. The resort will also offer year-round, season-to-season immersion within the natural elements.

Intimate Luxury

Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection will provide guests with preserved views of the national park’s beauty. As part of the renovation, the property will offer enhanced experiences centering on wellness, connection, and dining, with new restaurant and bar options that draw inspiration from the land and seasons.

“Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection has represented a place of relaxation, adventure, and luxury for travelers and local residents alike for generations,” said Tyler MacDonald, senior vice president and head of hotels at Oxford Properties Group. “Alongside our longtime partners at Accor, we’re proud to be reinvesting in this landmark destination and reimagining it as a new expression of quiet mountain luxury as the first ever Emblems Collection property in North America. Through this visionary redevelopment, Oxford will build on Rimrock’s storied legacy by delivering a timeless and elevated hospitality experience that helps drive tourism to the Canadian Rockies while maintaining its historic identity. It is a unique and exciting opportunity that perfectly encapsulates our long-term conviction in the future of Canadian hospitality and deep commitment to investing in Canada, where we have announced over $2B of investment activity in the past month.”

Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection’s upcoming transformation is a significant step in Emblems’ growth, which includes projects such as Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Emblems Collection in the United Kingdom; the Elatos Resort, Emblems Collection in Greece; and Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection in Italy. Emblems is on track to reach 15 properties signed by 2025, with its first property opening at the end of this year in Europe. The addition of Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection marks the beginning of Emblems’ presence in North America.