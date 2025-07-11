Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa Launches Scholarship Program

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, a 605-room resort, announced the launch of a scholarship program to support the continued education of its colleagues and their children. This year, the resort awarded $3,500 scholarships to 14 employees and their dependents to help them pursue their academic and professional goals.

“We are deeply committed to investing in our team and supporting their professional development,” said Michael Murphy, general manager at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. “At Hyatt, we care for people so they can be their best. This scholarship program reflects our culture of care, learning, and advancement for our team, and we’re honored to help empower our hotel ohana as they take the next step in their educational journeys.”

The scholarships support a broad range of educational pursuits, including trade schools, community colleges, and four-year universities across the country. Recipients will use their scholarships in a variety of programs, including Aesthetics & Nail Care at Honolulu Nails & Aesthetics Academy, Nursing and Culinary Arts at Kauai Community College, Pre-Medical Imaging Technology at the Oregon Institute of Technology, Combination Welding at Maysville Community & Technical College, Environmental Studies at Colorado College, and more.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through a series of fundraising events the resort hosts annually, including a colleague golf tournament and the Great Ball Drop, the annual Bon Dance sponsored by Hyatt’s Asia Pacific Islander Colleague Chapter, banana bread sales, and Valentine’s Day flower sales, among other internal initiatives.