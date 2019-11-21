Industrialist Henry Melville Whitney once owned the building on the corner of Charles Street and Cambridge Street in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. Now, that building is known as The Whitney hotel, serving as a welcome to visitors and locals alike exploring the historic district.

Hacin + Associates designed the 65-room boutique property to reflect Boston’s townhouse architecture and the residential sense exuded by the city, and the guestrooms have large windows to showcase the view. Peregrine—the hotel’s in-house restaurant—serves locally sourced Mediterranean breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes, and caters to guests searching for an upscale, yet comfortable, eating atmosphere. The hotel’s courtyard serves as an escape from the city and is designed as an intimate garden with a fire pit, fountain, and multi-seasonal plants.

A pet-friendly hotel, the Whitney Wags program ensures animals will have a luxury stay like their human companions. The Whitney also offers a Whitney Bike Program that lets guests rent bicycles for the day. The property was developed by Related Beal and is operated by Hersha Hospitality Management.

Advertisement