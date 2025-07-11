Finance & DevelopmentHilton Surpasses 500 Hotels in Florida
Hilton Surpasses 500 Hotels in Florida

By LODGING Staff
MCLEAN, Virginia, and MIAMI, Florida—Hilton announced a major milestone as the company surpassed 500 open hotels across Florida. This growth was fueled in part by its expanding portfolio of lifestyle brands, including the upcoming debut of Tempo by Hilton in the state.

In 2024, Florida welcomed a record-breaking 143 million visitors. Meanwhile, over the past decade, Hilton has nearly doubled its presence in the state.

“Florida has long been a cornerstone for leisure travel, and surpassing 500 hotels across the state marks a pivotal moment in Hilton’s journey here,” said John Koshivos, vice president and managing director, development, Southeast U.S., Hilton. “We are proud of our multi-brand growth in Florida, where we’ve introduced the breadth of Hilton’s award-winning brands, from Hampton by Hilton to Conrad Hotels & Resorts, in sought-after locales, from the Panhandle and Orlando to Miami and the Keys. As we aim to offer our guests the right brand for their needs, our lifestyle brands are standing out in this continued expansion, as they reflect the evolving tastes of today’s modern travelers who crave immersive, culturally rich experiences.”

Lifestyle-Driven Growth

Hilton has continued to grow its reach in Florida. A focal point in the company’s plans is expanding its lifestyle footprint, including the first Tempo by Hilton properties in Florida, new Canopy by Hilton hotels in South Florida, and the doubling of its Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio.

Tempo by Hilton plans to debut in Florida with properties in Pensacola, St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers. Canopy by Hilton hotels are expected to join the South Florida portfolio with properties in Miami’s Brickell area and Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas, joining the existing Canopy property in West Palm Beach, while Tapestry Collection by Hilton plans to double its portfolio in Florida with developments in locations such as St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Daytona Beach and more. These hotels are intentionally designed to reflect the local culture and surroundings.

Notable lifestyle properties that recently joined the Hilton portfolio include:

  • Thesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, Curio Collection by Hilton 
  • The Hiatus Clearwater Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton
  • Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Marathon, Curio Collection by Hilton
  • Castillo Real St. Augustine Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Hilton’s current supply of hotels includes 17 brands across Florida. The company has nearly 140 properties in the statewide pipeline across 15 brands, with additional highlights such as the Waldorf Astoria Miami and Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort, and the full-service Hilton Miami Bayfront. 

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

