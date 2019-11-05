Vanessa Ogle: Hospitality Technology Trailblazer

When Vanessa Ogle, CEO and founder of technology company Enseo, started her company almost 20 years ago, it was during a divergence period between commercial and consumer technology. Ogle says that those first few years were difficult, and that it was a challenge to get those in the industry to take her seriously. Rather than discouraging her, though, these doubters inspired Ogle to develop her business and grow her company, which, in turn, bolstered her confidence.

“Beyond my own confidence, I’ve also gained a sense that we, as women, are here. We have a position of leadership in our industry,” Ogle says. “To be able to calmly and confidently walk into a room and understand our position means that we can get more done, because we aren’t just trying to prove we deserve a seat at the table.”

To leverage her success to help others in the industry, Enseo offers an internship program through which, Ogle says, “we find great, young talent and encourage them to be the best that they can be. It’s also great to see that a good percentage of our interns are women. The mix is much more balanced than when I started in the business.”

Advertisement

For women coming up in the industry, Ogle says, “Be yourself. Our strength lies in our ability to create relationships, our ability to communicate, and our ability to multitask. When we celebrate ourselves authentically as women, that is where we shine and that is where hospitality gets the brightest and best of us.”