Plusgrade and ALL Accor, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty program, announced a strategic partnership to introduce an enhanced loyalty exchange solution for members of ALL Accor. This partnership enables members to convert points from other participating loyalty programs into reward points.

Transforming Loyalty Through Seamless Exchanges

With Plusgrade’s exchange technology, ALL Accor members can convert rewards earned from institutions such as Bilt, Capital One, and Citi loyalty programs into reward points. This solution is powered by Plusgrade’s loyalty business unit, Points.

“Giving loyalty members more ways to use their rewards makes their programs even more valuable,” said Ken Harris, founder and chief executive officer of Plusgrade. “At Plusgrade, we are dedicated to helping travelers maximize their rewards while driving ancillary revenue for our partners. By working with Accor, we’re bringing even greater flexibility and choice to ALL Accor members worldwide.”

Expanding Value for All Accor Members

ALL Accor continues to offer members a rewarding experience across its network of 45 hotel brands and 110+ partners. The program ensures members always know the value of their rewards. ALL Accor enables its members to use their rewards for personalized experiences.

Mehdi Hemici, chief loyalty and ecommerce officer of Accor, said, “Our partnership with Points, a Plusgrade company, is a key milestone for ALL Accor. It answers our members’ desire for more than discounts by delivering unforgettable experiences. Leveraging Plusgrade’s cutting-edge technology alongside ALL Accor’s brand strength, we’re creating innovative ways to recognize and reward our members while expanding value across industries and regions.”