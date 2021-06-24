Wellness Initiatives Make Hotel Guests More Comfortable to Travel

As many U.S. travelers begin vacationing once more, hotels and hotel companies are implementing health and wellness initiatives and standards to make guests feel safe while traveling. From new partnerships to programs, hotels are working toward making sure guests are both physically and mentally well.

Andaz Properties Launch Wellness Suites

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is offering wellness suites that connect guests with fitness technology and outdoor programming. The wellness suites feature the Tonal Gym, a display screen and digital weight technology, where guests can exercise freely or with digitally programmed classes. In addition, the wellness suites also have bicycles to connect guests with the property’s outdoor elements, essential oil diffusers, and fresh-pressed juices. Andaz 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, has also debuted seven wellness suites. The Manhattan wellness suites feature innovative mattresses, sleep science programming, complimentary wellness bars, in-room dining menus, a wellness concierge, and the Lululemon Mirror Gym.

Carillon Miami Partners with ActivePure Technology and Applied Silver Inc

The Carillon Miami’s partnerships are directly related to advance technology in the hospitality space to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. ActivePure is an air purification solution that kills most of the SARS-COV-2 virus in the air and on surfaces, as well as additional airborne viruses, bacteria, and molds. The ActivePure technology will work in the Carillon Miami rooms and integrate into the environment. The property is implementing the technology in apartment accommodations and public spaces. In addition, Carillon Miami is using the Applied Silver SilvaClean antimicrobial fabric-based protectant that mostly eliminates diseases causing bacteria, mold, mildew, and odors.

Crane’s Beach House Launches Wellness Program

Crane’s Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas has launched Be Well at Crane’s, a customizable wellness program. Through this program, guests can access spa treatments, yoga modalities, acupuncture services, health food options, and self-care products to help guests’ bodies and minds. To implement the wellness program, Crane’s partnered with organic spa and retailer Bella Reina Spa, yoga meditator Rose Bruce, acupuncturist Dr. Tony Wilcox, and Loosen-Up massage therapy. For COVID-19 protection, guests at Crane’s all receive Stay Safely kits to safeguard guests against exposure to COVID-19.

Lexus Releases “Retreats in Motion” Program

Lexus is promoting road trips with its “Retreats in Motion” program. As more guests are road tripping rather than flying, the program is a five-day, four-night retreat that encourages guests to take the scenic route in a 2021 Lexus IS. There are three California-based retreats available, including Cavallo Point Lodge to Post Ranch Inn, Bardessono Hotel & Spa to Pebble Beach Resorts, and Terranea Resort to Post Ranch Inn. The experience incorporates the drive as an integral part of the wellness experience.

Miraval Resorts Launches Sensory Journey Videos

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Miraval Resorts collaborated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to launch Sensory Journeys, a series of ASMR videos with guided meditations. ASMR videos are used as tools for meditation and stress relief, and the collaboration was created with Miraval Resorts as another way to foster wellbeing during the pandemic. The Miraval x NAMI videos include guided meditations by Miraval specialists, or the sounds of birds chirping, horses galloping, and more.

The Williamsburg Hotel Partners with Liteboxer

In partnership with Liteboxer, the Williamsburg Hotel has created a staycation suite called “Live & Work(Out)” to encourage guests to work, live, and exercise away from home. The suite has two rooms that each have a bathroom, a terrace with Manhattan views, and a Liteboxer. Liteboxer is a boxing workout platform that gives a full-body workout with gaming technology, music, and training from one central platform.

Westin Hotels & Resorts Partners with Hyperice

Westin Hotels & Resorts is debuting recovery stations in their WestinWORKOUT fitness studios in partnership with Hyperice. Hyperice is a recovery technology that focuses on movement and feeling of the user. The partnership comes on the tail of Westin’s recent global study, which discussed the impact of running and self-care during the pandemic. Hyperice will be available at WestinWORKOUT fitness centers on July 1, 2021.