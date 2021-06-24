Sonesta Select Adds Five Hotels to its Growing Portfolio

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) has added five hotels to the Sonesta Select hotel brand and its global hotel portfolio. All the hotels are owned by Service Properties Trust and were transferred to Sonesta as of June 2, 2021.

These five hotels continue Sonesta’s recent expansion, with Sonesta increasing by approximately 350 percent the number of its U.S. managed hotels since August 2020. Sonesta Select is the company‘s new upscale focused-service brand, launched in December 2020, joining Sonesta’s four other brands in the United States: Royal Sonesta, distinctive full-service hotels; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, full-service destinations; Sonesta ES Suites, extended stay accommodations; and Sonesta Simply Suites, an extended-stay offering, also introduced in 2020.

The new Sonesta Select properties include:

Sonesta Select Tucson Airport—The hotel is a short drive to downtown Tucson and situated near corporate business centers and the Tucson International Airport.

Sonesta Select Atlanta Duluth—For both business and leisure travelers, the hotel is located centrally and near several entertainment venues and sports arenas, as well as numerous restaurants and retail establishments.

Sonesta Select Fort Wayne—The hotel is near Fort Wayne’s cultural centers and memorials, including Parkview Field and the popular Children’s Zoo.

Sonesta Select Kansas City Airport—Near Kansas City Airport and business and leisure attractions, guests will find a long list of fun activities and be surrounded by a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Sonesta Select Austin North—In downtown Austin near the University of Texas, leisure and business travelers can engage in Austin’s active nightlife.

“We are excited to bring Sonesta’s signature hospitality to five new locations and continue the rapid expansion of our newest upscale focused-service brand, Sonesta Select,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “Today we further augment Sonesta’s ongoing growth story and expanded service offerings for leisure and business travelers alike.”

Sonesta Select features spaces designed to encourage guests to feel at home while satisfying their needs while on the road. Generously sized rooms and common areas provide space for guests to spread out, get work done, and relax. From an early morning cappuccino to a well-earned evening cocktail or a late-night snack, Sonesta Select is designed to please its guests.