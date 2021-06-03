Positivity in the Hospitality Industry Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

At the midpoint of 2021, the hospitality industry has a sense of cautious optimism following a tumultuous year. Amid recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hotel properties, companies, and brands have shared some positive news that supports teachers, students, first responders, and more.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Supports Families of First Responders

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort has partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support to the families of first responders. Through this partnership, the property is launching Carillon Cares: Summer of Heroes, part of the Carillon Cares program. Included in the partnership is a donation to the foundation through each stay booked to give back to the first responders who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Carillon Cares: Summer of Heroes package includes: a 10 percent donation to First Responders Children’s Foundation; 10 percent savings on the booked stay; two-touchless wellness treatments; and access to over 45 weekly group and virtual fitness classes.

Hotel Allegro Begins Rotating Artist Window Series

To celebrate the Chicago live arts scene and to highlight artists throughout area, Hotel Allegro has launched its Rotating Artist Window Series. Once per month, live visual artists and musicians will perform on Hotel Allegro’s stage. The artworks then become part of the art exhibition window fronts at the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel. Performances will be open to the public in accordance with CDC guidelines. The Rotating Artist Window Series hopes to bring back the enjoyment of art following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel Employee Rate Program Launches

The Hotel Employee Rate program is an incentive that hotel chains, hotel management companies, and independent properties globally are participating in. The incentive is to help hotels build room occupancy during recovery from COVID-19. The platform offers rates and discounts up to 50 percent off. The International Society of Hotel Association is collaborating with the Hotel Employee Rate program. The program is affordable for hotels to join, flexible, and easy to administer.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Appreciates Teachers

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants launched Extra Credit, where teachers can redeem 30 percent off the best flexible rates at participating properties. Kimpton is also offering a bottle of champagne and a basket of apples through this program. The program is ongoing throughout the summer and includes 13 select properties across the United States; it began in May with Teacher Appreciation Week.

Loews Hotels & Co Supports Teachers and Students

Loews Hotels has created special offers for teachers and students. For any guests booking direct at select hotels between Memorial Day and Labor Day for a stay of two nights or more, Loews will donate to DonorsChoice, a nonprofit assisting to fund local school projects for the 2021-2022 school year. In this way, guests staying at Loews Hotels can help provide teachers and students with supplies they might not have access to without assistance.

Queen Kapi’olani Hotel Creates Hero Package

Queen Kapi’olani Hotel is offering a Hero Package for nurses, doctors, first responders, and more who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hero Package offer is a near 50 percent discount from the property’s regular prices. Included in the package are four nights with the fourth night free in a private room; complimentary breakfast for two on the first day of arrival; a reservation for two at the Kualoa Ranch Hawaii Secret Island Beach Tour; waived daily hospitality and parking fees; and an in-room Honolulu Cookie Company treat.

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Gives Back to Medical Workers

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts expanded its “Contribution Without Compromise” initiative, which offers 50 percent off rates to healthcare professionals. The initiative has been extended through October 31, 2021. The program was initially launched in summer 2020 to show gratitude for hospitality and healthcare workers affected by the pandemic.