CHICAGO — Hyatt this week announced the introduction of its Miraval spa and wellness brand to Lenox, Mass., with the opening of Miraval Berkshires. This opening marks the Miraval brand’s third property, joining its original location in Tucson, Ariz., which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the brand’s second location in Austin, which opened in February 2019. On the same property as Miraval Berkshires, Hyatt simultaneously introduced Wyndhurst Manor & Club, a Destination Hotel, with a focus on the Berkshires’ culture and history. Both resorts sit atop 380 protected acres and offer a range of year-round programming.

“We are thrilled with the Miraval brand’s expansion to the East Coast with Miraval Berkshires and to welcome Wyndhurst Manor & Club to the Destinations Hotels family,” said Susan Santiago, head of lifestyle and Miraval operations. “Wyndhurst Manor offers a step back into the Gilded Age and delivers a true-to-place experience for multigenerational families, golfers, and those simply wanting to escape. The programming at Miraval Berkshires encourages guests to create a ‘Life in Balance’ by focusing on mind, body, and spirit. We look forward to welcoming guests on their transformative journey through spa, equine, fitness, and nutrition experiences.”

Miraval Berkshires

The Miraval Berkshires experience echoes elements of the Miraval experiences in Arizona and Austin: guestrooms and suites that encourage sleep and relaxation, a ranch for the Miraval brand’s signature equine programming, a Life in Balance Spa, and a challenge course designed to take guests out of their comfort zone. Miraval Berkshires also offers new elements that celebrate the changing New England seasons and the culture and history of the Berkshires—for instance, a historic golf course with a collection of golf programming, and a system of indoor pathways that allow guests to travel comfortably between activities and programs, especially during New England winters.

Advertisement

Miraval Berkshires’ 100 guestrooms and suites were designed by Clodagh, who also designed the spas at Miraval Arizona and Miraval Austin. Each guestroom has a Tibetan singing bowl, meditation cushion, and guided meditation channels.

Miraval Berkshires’ Life in Balance Spa is the largest spa in the Miraval portfolio, encompassing 29,000 square feet and 28 treatment rooms.

Inspired by the Berkshires’ changing seasons, the programming at Miraval Berkshires is designed to spur transformation in guests through reflection, by challenging a boundary, or by learning something new. In addition to its other programming, Miraval Berkshires’ Meadowview Challenge Course incorporates unique elements of problem-solving, communication, release of fear-based belief systems, and self-exploration.

Like its sister properties, Miraval Berkshires features a Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen where guests can participate in healthy cooking classes using Williams Sonoma products. The property’s F&B options include The Roost smoothie bar, Harvest Moon Restaurant, Pool Café, and the Chef’s Table, where guests can experience a five-course meal with wine pairings.

Miraval Berkshires also offers interactive culinary experiences, including classes like “Sweet & Savory Gluten-Free Snacks,” “Conquer the Blade,” and “Plant-Based BBQ” to help guest learn to make nutritious meals at home, and hands-on culinary experiences such as “Honey Tasting” and “Highlights of the Season” that provide an in-depth looks at specialty ingredients and help guests build appreciation of local ingredients and farmers.

In addition to these amenities, Miraval Berkshires is collaborating with luxury automaker Lexus to provide a fleet of vehicles exclusively for resort guests.

Wyndhurst Manor & Club

Wyndhurst Manor & Club is grounded in the culture and history of the Berkshires. At its center is a Gilded Age mansion that embodies the Berkshires’ nickname, “Inland Newport.” Inside the mansion are 11 guestrooms inspired by early 20th century Berkshire estates, the Wyndhurst Dining Room, a bar with views of the lawn, a music room a fireplace, a glass-walled sunroom, and a private board room with a vaulted ceiling and inglenook fireplace. An additional 35 guestrooms, located at cottages and suites near Sloane’s Tavern, the Pro Shop, and the outdoor swimming pool, round out Wyndhurst Manor’s accommodations. Guests have access to Wyndhurst Manor and Miraval Berkshires’ shared golf course and a vast list of programming.

Wyndhurst Manor also has a new restaurant, 1894 Fireside Bistro and Bar, that was designed by Clodagh Design, as well as a more casual dining option, Sloane’s Tavern.

Wyndhurst Manor & Club joins Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand, a collection of luxury and upscale independent hotels, resorts, and residences that are individual but connected by a commitment to share and discover the spirit of each location.





Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE