The Westin Anaheim Resort Opens

ANAHEIM—The Westin Anaheim Resort, a newly built property, debuts steps away from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. With the hotel’s heritage and design rooted in Anaheim’s citrus history, The Westin Anaheim Resort occupies eight acres and offers spacious guestrooms and suites; the brand’s signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio; flexible meeting and event spaces; a heated outdoor pool with five private cabanas; and seven restaurants and bars including Anaheim’s largest rooftop bar.

“We are honored to open our doors today and welcome the local community and guests alike to experience this outstanding property in an unrivaled location,” said Carmine Iommazzo, general manager. “Our resort offers a high-end destination for those looking to be in the center of it all, while also providing a sense of relaxation and escape for every type of traveler thanks to Westin’s signature approach to eating well, sleeping well, and moving well.”

Design and Accommodations

Concepted by design and architectural firms Cobico, Michael Hong Architects, HED, and landscaping by Lifescapes International, Inc., The Westin Anaheim Resort is inviting, with architecture, awnings, and pavilions throughout the property. The design teams found inspiration for the hotel’s modern interiors from Anaheim’s orange grove roots—layering in greenery and orange trees, warm and neutral tones, pops of gold accents, and artwork. The outdoor spaces showcase hand-selected king palms, valencia orange, southern magnolia, African tulip, and gold medallion trees.

The Westin Anaheim Resort features 618 guestrooms including 121 suites with signature wellbeing amenities, including the Westin Heavenly beds and bath features, most of which offer direct views of Disneyland California Adventure Park. Standout accommodations include the Park View Suites, with 785 square feet of space equipped with separate living and dining areas and a balcony, as well as the presidential suite, a 2,000 square-foot suite with two bedrooms, a walk-in closet, two and a half bathrooms, a full kitchen, a living and dining room, and a balcony stretching the length of the suite overlooking Disneyland Resort.

Food and Beverage

The Westin Anaheim Resort provides guests seven culinary offerings throughout the property—from grab-and-go options to full-service fine dining. Led by director of food and beverage Nicholas Kabetso and executive chef Mark Timms, the hotel’s offerings include signature Westin programs, including Eat Well menus and Crafted at Westin beverages, shaped by regional flavors and cuisine. Outlets include:

Tangerine Room (now open): The Westin Anaheim Resort’s signature restaurant, Tangerine Room, has modern Californian dishes with local, seasonal ingredients and a global wine list. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

RISE Rooftop Lounge (opening summer 2021): With views overlooking Disneyland Resort, RISE is Anaheim’s only rooftop bar serving hand-crafted cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired shared plates with live music and entertainment daily for resort guests only.

Bar 1030 (now open): Savor light Californian fare and curated craft cocktails at Bar 1030 in the center of The Westin Anaheim Resort’s lobby. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

Bella’s Splash Pool Bar (opening summer 2021): Guests can dine al fresco on the pool deck at Bella’s Splash Pool Bar, serving comfort foods children will love and wholesome options for the adults. Pair with smoothies and beverages for a relaxing poolside dining experience.

Blossom Cafe & Market (opening July 2021): Offers gourmet coffee, fresh juices, and smoothies, as well as artisan baked goods, sandwiches, and other grab-and-go selections.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (now open): Explore a modern approach to traditional steakhouse food with steaks, seafood, plant-based entrées, and wines.

Puesto (opening June 2021): The SoCal restaurant and bar will offer an innovative approach to authentic Mexican cuisine.

Amenities

The property’s amenities are:

An outdoor pool: The Westin Anaheim Resort features a ground-level, heated outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool with five private cabanas, including an expansive cabana with a firepit.

WestinWORKOUT fitness studio: Open 24/7, the 2,860 square foot WestinWORKOUT fitness studio views the resort’s outdoor pool and has equipment including Peloton bikes, TRX functional training equipment, free weights, and cardiovascular equipment. The hotel is also one of the first globally to feature the Westin brand’s new bespoke recovery station kitted out with devices from Hyperice.

Westin Club Lounge (opening summer 2021): A space with both indoor and outdoor seating available to qualified Bonvoy members with views of Disneyland Resort, complimentary continental breakfast, mid-day snacks and beverages, savory bites, and a bar with drinks available for purchase.

Pet-friendly: The Westin Anaheim Resort welcomes small to mid-size dogs, providing each four-legged guest a Heavenly Dog Bed and free special amenities.

Wellbeing at Westin: The Westin Anaheim Resort offers programs and amenities as part of the brand’s six pillars of wellbeing.

Westin family: The Westin Anaheim’s family programs provide children at check-in with a Westin Family Travel Journal, a Local Activity Guide with activities for kids, and a special resort plush toy.

Meetings and Events

The Westin Anaheim Resort has 47,542 square feet of indoor/outdoor meetings and event space, catering to groups of all sizes with technological capabilities and services. The 23 event rooms and 18 break-out rooms, including the 16,120 square foot Anabella Ballroom, offer technology including color-changing LED ceiling coves, remote control lighting and sound panels, TVs in breakout rooms with video conferencing capabilities, and on-site Encore Global services available for all audio visual needs. Many of the hotel’s event spaces are named after Anaheim orange brand labels, paying homage to Anaheim’s historic roots. The Westin Anaheim Resort is adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center—500 steps to the entrance of ACC North, with a UPS Store located on-site providing packing, shipping, and printing services.

Guest Services

The Westin Anaheim Resort provides concierge services, such as Disneyland Resort theme park tickets available for purchase on-property and staff to assist with planning and recommendations as a Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotel. Access to transportation to and from the theme parks and other local attractions is available through Anaheim Resort Transportation, or ART, for a small fee with a stop located directly in front of the hotel. Multiple parking options are available to guests, including valet parking, electric car charging stations, and access to a covered parking complex for self-parking.

With health and safety top of mind, The Westin Anaheim Resort features standards of cleanliness that follow Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean protocols, including the use of electrostatic sprayers to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel.