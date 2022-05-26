This Week’s Comings & Goings

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that Americas CEO Kevin Davis has been named to the board of directors of Adai (Active Design Advisors, Inc.), an affiliate of The Center for Active Design.

Essex Hotel Management LLC has promoted Yomara De Jesus to the newly created corporate position of task force lead, where she will implement operational strategies for the Essex portfolio.

Montage Kapalua Bay has appointed Nicholas Kuhns as resort manager, where he will be responsible for operations, rooms oversight, food and beverage, and service.

Advertisement

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown has announced the appointment of Richard Romane to the role of general manager where he will daily operations, including the hotel’s two dining concepts.

The Wall Street Hotel has announced the appointment of David Sandler as general manager. Sandler brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to the position.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad welcomed Katie Donald to the role of director of sales and marketing, and she will oversee business development, sales execution, and public relations.

Suncadia Resort has announced the appointment of Jeff Ouradnik as director of sales and marketing, and he will oversee the sales, marketing, and event planning disciplines at the resort.

Park Hyatt New York has announced the appointment of Robin Flanz as director of sales and marketing to lead sales, marketing, and revenue management for the property.

L’Auberge de Sedona has announced the appointment of Victoria Bernardo as leisure sales manager, where she will build and maintain relationships with global partners.

East West Hospitality announced that it has hired Stacy Daeffler to serve as associate director of sales at The Charter at Beaver Creek in Colorado’s Vail Valley.

The dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa has announced the appointment of Johnathan Rodriguez as its new dual-branded executive chef and food and beverage director.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort has announced the appointment of Rosario Carrao as executive chef, where he will oversee all culinary operations for the property.

Executive Chef Craig Riker has been appointed to the helm of Finch & Fork, located within the Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

Noelle, a boutique hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, has appointed Chris Neff to oversee culinary operations and food and beverage experiences as executive chef.

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Cortney Burns as inspiring chef, and she will oversee the culinary program at The Garden Room and The Tap Room.

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, an Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts property in El Paso, Texas, announced the appointment of Jacqueline (Jakki) Rojo as its new pastry chef.

The Woodstock Inn & Resort announced the appointment of Alex Figueroa as the new director of the Woodstock Athletic Club.

MTN Real Estate Advisors announced the appointment of Jake Johnson as the company’s first chief operating officer.

Red Oak Capital Holdings named Thomas A. McGovern as chief financial officer, bringing two decades of experience to the position.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans has hired several leaders: Executive Chef Glen Clarke, Director of Rooms Randall Scott-Miller, Human Resources Director Celeste Saltalamachia, and Catering Sales Manager Olivia Sage-El.

AutoCamp, an outdoor lodging brand, made five new appointments: Chief Marketing Officer Julie Saunders, Chief Development Officer Sean Doyle, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting Jess Wilner, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development Stephen Kallaher, and Senior Vice President of Business Development Pat McCudden.

The Atlanta Hospitality Alliance announced its 2022 Board of Directors, including naming Kim Bardoul as president. AHA also named the following Board Members: Micahel Yousif, vice president, acquisitions and business development, Davidson Hospitality; Emily Feeney, director, capital markets and investments, Noble Investment Group; and Catherine Morgen, partner, Morris, Manning and Martin.

Windsor Court Hotel has announced new Spa Director Brennan Rosonent and new Marketing and Communications Manager Isabella Marciante.

Collective Retreats announced Jesse Rodriguez as head sommelier and beverage alchemist; his responsibilities include overseeing brand partnerships and promotions.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Camilo Bolaños to senior vice president of development for Latin America and the Caribbean, effective immediately.

Dorchester Collection announced the promotion of Philip Morris to the position of vice president, commercial, effective immediately.

Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners announced that it has appointed Jennifer Hawkins as New York travel practice leader and managing partner.

Artaic, a mosaic manufacturer, has hired Damian Di Maio as commercial sales manager. Di Maio will be responsible for securing large and small-case projects across trade sectors.