50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2024

The U.S. hospitality industry has made significant strides within the past year, and the pace only continues to grow despite challenges. The AHLA
recently predicted the demand for hotel jobs will outpace overall market job growth over the next five years, but at the same time, two-thirds of hotels are still experiencing staffing shortages. CBRE reported that the commercial real estate lending market demonstrated signs of stabilization at the end of 2023 even though transaction activity remains subdued. Business travel has even recovered in some of the top hotel markets according to Knowland and Amadeus, although U.S. Travel predicted low inbound and domestic business travel for the year. With so many varying degrees of highs and lows in the industry, partnering with a management company can help hoteliers mitigate staffing challenges, position themselves in their competitive set, and align with growth opportunities to stand out in the market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 management companies that can set up hoteliers for success.
Alberigo Hotel Management, a committed hospitality firm, focuses on delivering exceptional outcomes for hotel owner partners. Celebrating a decade in 2024, the company has forged unique collaborations with property teams, ownership groups, and brand partners. Emphasizing accountability, Alberigo Hotel Management ensures its team’s commitment mirrors that to owners and investors. In 10 years, the company has grown from humble beginnings to a formidable presence in the industry.
