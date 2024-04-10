GuidesGuide to Management Companies50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2024
FeaturedGuidesGuide to Management Companies

50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2024

By LODGING Staff

Key information hoteliers should know before choosing a management company

Sponsored by M3

The U.S. hospitality industry has made significant strides within the past year, and the pace only continues to grow despite challenges. The AHLA recently predicted the demand for hotel jobs will outpace overall market job growth over the next five years, but at the same time, two-thirds of hotels are still experiencing staffing shortages. CBRE reported that the commercial real estate lending market demonstrated signs of stabilization at the end of 2023 even though transaction activity remains subdued. Business travel has even recovered in some of the top hotel markets according to Knowland and Amadeus, although U.S. Travel predicted low inbound and domestic business travel for the year. With so many varying degrees of highs and lows in the industry, partnering with a management company can help hoteliers mitigate staffing challenges, position themselves in their competitive set, and align with growth opportunities to stand out in the market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 management companies that can set up hoteliers for success.

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2023 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.

Back
Next

Alberigo Hotel Management

Alberigo Hotel Management, a committed hospitality firm, focuses on delivering exceptional outcomes for hotel owner partners. Celebrating a decade in 2024, the company has forged unique collaborations with property teams, ownership groups, and brand partners. Emphasizing accountability, Alberigo Hotel Management ensures its team’s commitment mirrors that to owners and investors. In 10 years, the company has grown from humble beginnings to a formidable presence in the industry.

Alberigo Hotel Management participated in LODGING’s 2024 print Management Guide.

KEY STATS
Total Rooms Managed2,200
Total Properties Managed18
Third-Party Rooms Managed2,200
Third-Party Properties Managed18
Total Gross RevenueN/A
ContactRichard Alberigo, richard@alberigohotelmgt.com
Back
Next
Previous article
Wyndham Names Scott Strickland Chief Commercial Officer
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement
© Copyright 2023, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
food waste management
Food and Beverage

AI Tracking and Insights: Food Waste Management Levels Up

George Seli -
Comings & Goings

Wyndham Names Scott Strickland Chief Commercial Officer

LODGING Staff -