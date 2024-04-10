50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2024

Sponsored by M3

The U.S. hospitality industry has made significant strides within the past year, and the pace only continues to grow despite challenges. The AHLA recently predicted the demand for hotel jobs will outpace overall market job growth over the next five years, but at the same time, two-thirds of hotels are still experiencing staffing shortages. CBRE reported that the commercial real estate lending market demonstrated signs of stabilization at the end of 2023 even though transaction activity remains subdued. Business travel has even recovered in some of the top hotel markets according to Knowland and Amadeus, although U.S. Travel predicted low inbound and domestic business travel for the year. With so many varying degrees of highs and lows in the industry, partnering with a management company can help hoteliers mitigate staffing challenges, position themselves in their competitive set, and align with growth opportunities to stand out in the market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 management companies that can set up hoteliers for success.

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2023 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.