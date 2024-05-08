Stone Yard, Inc. Shares Design Partnership With Roger Thomas

CARLSBAD, California—Stone Yard, Inc. announced its design partnership with Roger Thomas and the launch of his eponymous collection. As the first collaboration between the interior designer and the California-based furnishings manufacturer, the Roger Thomas Collection at Stone Yard, Inc. reflects Thomas’ career in hospitality design and the brand’s manufacturing capabilities. Serving high-end hospitality, residential, and commercial projects, Stone Yard, Inc. brings designs and handcrafted furnishings to its clients with its process that emulates the timeless look of stone for indoor and outdoor spaces. The new range introduces a variety of cocktail and occasional tables as well as large planters, all finished by hand, to create elevated environments.

“My relationship with Stone Yard, Inc. traces back several years since the company was first founded by Mitch Brean. I have always highly regarded the brand for the consistency of quality, the high level of design, and excellent production,” said Thomas. “Stone Yard, Inc.’s reputation for innovative production allowed me complete freedom of imagination during the design process. I prefer to design what I can’t otherwise find in the industry and was able to imagine the best solutions possible without concern for production difficulties.”

“With Roger’s illustrious career in the hospitality world, designing for some of the finest properties in the world, it was an honor to partner together on this special collaboration for Stone Yard, Inc.,” says Mitch Brean, Stone Yard, Inc.’s founder and lead designer. “His unwavering passion and mastery of the craft have served as a perpetual source of inspiration as I’ve progressed along my own design path, and the opportunity to work alongside Roger marks a significant highlight in my career.”

The Roger Thomas Collection at Stone Yard, Inc. offers durable yet lightweight designs designed to withstand the natural elements. Each piece highlights Thomas’ attention to detail as well as his passions for travel and art with globally inspired design motifs:

City Block

The City Block cocktail table and side table have a beveled grid design, ideal as an accent for both indoor and outdoor settings. Inspired by the foundation of the 15th-century Ca del Duca Sforza in Venice, the tables blend tradition with modernity. The cocktail table’s oval shape is a solution for hospitality and residential spaces.

Piramide

Inspired by the elegance of 1930s Paris interiors and the play of light and shadow seen on a 13th-century door in Parma, Italy, Piramide captures classic proportions with a modern twist.

Bois

Bois’ wood grain texture is taken from the Edo period craftsmanship shown in a piece from Roger Thomas’ collection. The planter has a pinwheel form with rotation resulting in a dynamic final shape.

Dama

Dama, named after the Italian translation for “checkers,” applies classical proportions and texture to the foundational diamond pattern. Paying homage to the lattice seen in French gardens, the grid and vertical ribbing create an interplay of light and shadow across its surface.

Diamonte

Drawing inspiration from 20th-century Milanese architecture, Diamonte’s elongated diamond panel pays homage to Piero Portaluppi.