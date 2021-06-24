Four Things Hoteliers Should Know About Rapid COVID Testing

4 Tests must be as convenient and stress-free as possible.

Klein notes how the program relieves some of the difficulty of finding testing, as well as the stress involved in the testing itself. “Guests value frictionless experiences, and getting a COVID-19 test can be stressful and anxiety-inducing to many people, especially while away from home. It’s an incredible convenience for travelers to be able to access a safe testing facility onsite.” Calling the testing process a “seamless experience,” Kellerman mentions how the testing program overall aligns with the Beekman’s goals. “We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always as our guests and World of Hyatt members begin to travel again.”