Radisson Hospitality AB, a member of Radisson Hotel Group’s global steering committee, has named Sergio Amodeo chief financial officer, beginning June 1. Amodeo was previously chief financial officer for TeamSystem Group, where he was responsible for supervising sales of private equity funds.

Prism Hotels & Resorts has welcomed vice president of eCommerce and digital marketing Will Traywick to improve search engine optimization, social media, and online reputation management. Traywick has worked with various hotel companies during his career, including Omni Hotels, HEI Hotels + Resorts, and Hilton.

Neville Rustomjee has been promoted to first vice president investments for Marcus & Millichap, a real estate services firm. In addition to his promotion, Rustomjee will continue to lead the company’s National Hospitality Group. He joined Marcus & Millichap in 2012 as a commercial real estate broker.

The Confidante Miami Beach has announced Amy Johnson general manager. Johnson will lead property management, strategic initiatives, and team member growth. Johnson has 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and was general manager of the Hyatt Regency Calgary before The Confidante.

Joseph Steiskal is dual general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn in Boulder, Colo., both Sage Hospitality properties. Steiskal most recently served as general manager of the Renaissance Broomfield Flatiron Hotel, Colo., and has held leadership positions with Marriott International and White Lodging Services.

The Revolution Hotel, from Provenance Hotels, has welcomed a new general manager, Connie Shaheen. She will manage revenue strategies, quality assurance, and employee engagement. Shaheen was assistant general manager for the Everly in Hollywood, Calif., before her new position.

La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in La Quinta, Calif., is welcoming Marco Foelske to work with hotel team members and resort operations as resort manager. Before his new property, Foelske was director of food and beverage operations at the Hilton Atlanta, where he oversaw marketing and strategic planning.

Michael Bridges is the new area managing director for SIXTY Beverly Hills, and in this position, he will manage the property’s operations, staff management, and guest satisfaction. He serves at the SIXTY Beverly Hills ambassador. Bridges was general manager of the Viceroy Santa Monica prior to joining SIXTY Hotels.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has appointed Joe Jackson to vice president of food and beverage, where he will manage catering, banquets, restaurants, and bars across the company’s portfolio. Jackson started his Marcus Hotels & Resorts career in 2016 as interim general manager of the Mason Street Grill, adjacent to The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis.

Galen Zamarra is executive chef of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, opening in late May. Zamarra is responsible for creating culinary offerings for the property’s restaurants, including signature restaurant Yuta. Zamarra has worked throughout the United States and Europe during his 25-year career.

Conrad Indianapolis has named Sven Hildebrandt executive chef. He will manage all banquet operations for all on-property events in the Vienna Ballroom, Artsgarden, and Long-Sharp Gallery. Hildebrandt was executive sous chef of the Hilton McLean Tyson’s Corner, Va., before his new position.

Alon Gontowski is the new executive pastry chef for the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Fla. Gontowski is creating pastry options for the property’s Everglades Restaurant and special events. Before Rosen Centre, he worked at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla., and the Mohegan Sun in Conn.

Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla., has named Dan Brown director of restaurants. Brown will manage restaurant operations for the property’s four culinary outlets. Brown has worked for hotels including the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla., and the Sheraton Harbor Island Hotel & Marina in San Diego, Calif.

The Envoy Hotel in Boston, Mass., has promoted Mark Strauss to beverage director for the Lookout Rooftop, where he will focus on guest satisfaction. Before his promotion, Strauss was assistant restaurant general manager, where he helped build the property’s food and beverage program.

InterContinental San Diego, Calif., is welcoming Jeff Josenhans as director of food and beverage and Eric Manning as director of sales and marketing. While Josenhans will manage comprehensive food and beverage programming for the hotel’s multiple culinary outlets, Manning will lead sales efforts for the hotel’s meeting and event space.

J. Green is the new resort vice president of sales and marketing for The Wigwam resort in the West Valley of Phoenix, Ari. Green will manage the hotel’s team members, implement new initiatives, and grow revenue strategies. Green is joining The Wigwam from Texas Western Hospitality, where he was senior vice president—sales and marketing.

Drew Clarke is now director of sales and marketing for the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Calif. Clarke’s responsibilities include building the sales and marketing teams and growing the hotel’s success. Clarke worked for the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest as director of sales and marketing before the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

April Egloff is the new director of sales Midwest for Teneo Hospitality Group, and she will concentrate on building professional and strategic relationships in the Midwest. During her career, Egloff was senior sales manager at Lake Lawn Resort on Lake Delevan, Wis., and senior sales manager for Hotel Palomar, a Kimpton hotel.

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, has named new sales and marketing leaders for its 2019 opening. Chris White is senior director of sales and marketing, Mika Hana is senior director of revenue strategy, Michelle Edwards is director of public relations and communications, Robert Killett is director of sales, and Elisa Park is director of leisure sales.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is has added multiple team members to its leadership team. Promotions include Don Li to executive vice president and head of Asia investment group, Elie Khoury to executive vice president, operations resources, and Greg O’Stean to chief development officer. New hires include Nicholas Northam to executive vice president—international and Peter Hoffman to executive vice president, operations—select service.

The Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is introducing a new culinary team, which is led by Executive Chef Nate Larsen and Sous Chef Chelsea Cummings. Both Larsen and Cummings will create new menu offerings and guide collaborative programs at the property’s three restaurant outlets, in-room dining, and banquets.

Andrew Smith and Ryan Patterson have been promoted to vice presidents of Mumford Company. Smith joined Mumford Company in 2012 as a sales analyst and since moved up through the company, most recently as senior associate. And Patterson joined the company in September 2015 as an associate, and was most recently senior associate.

Level60 Consulting is welcoming Erik Browning to focus on strategic relationships with travel and tourism companies. Browning was vice president of global revenue management operations and RM/sales technology with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Before Wyndham, he was vice president of revenue management consulting for The Rainmaker Group.