Marriott International’s presence in the Canadian market strengthened, as the company experienced a 36 percent year-over-year increase in hotel-level leisure revenue in 2023. With 274 hotels currently open and 90 in the pipeline, several factors, including a focus on lifestyle, upper midscale, and extended-stay brands, as well as market-specific loyalty program offerings and partnerships, continue to drive the company in Canada.

To meet the increased demand for leisure travel, Marriott continues to focus on the lifestyle sector with conversion-friendly collection brands such as Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio. These soft brands offer design flexibility and can provide opportunities for developers and hotel owners wishing to target leisure guests. One example is the HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel with its art-deco-inspired design and blend of vintage and modern amenities in downtown Montreal.

“In addition to development teams in Eastern and Western Canada, Marriott International has dedicated sales and marketing teams across Canada,” says Paul Cahill, senior vice president, Canada operations, Marriott International. “Our Canadian-based team engages with owners, developers, customers, and guests to truly understand what’s important to these stakeholders in this market. We’re focused on growing our presence in Canada with new openings, localized Marriott Bonvoy partnerships, and programming.”

Marriott recently enhanced its leisure offerings in Canada with the introduction of Moxy Hotels, launching its first two properties with the opening of Moxy Halifax Downtown in January 2024 and Moxy Banff which debuted this spring. Moxy Hotels are also planned for various gateway cities throughout Canada including Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa over the next three years.

With an operating team and development team for both managed and franchised hotels in Canada, the company is positioned to address underserved segments in the Canadian hotel market, including extended-stay, upper-midscale, and midscale properties. Two of the marquee brands in these segments, Fairfield by Marriott (31 hotels open in Canada) and TownePlace Suites by Marriott (21 hotels open in Canada), are growing brands in the country, with 24 and 25 properties in Marriott’s pipeline, respectively.

“Marriott International has experienced strong momentum in Canada due to our dedicated focus on conversions and upper midscale and extended stay brands,” says Noah Silverman, global development officer, United States and Canada at Marriott International. “We’re expecting leisure demand in Canada to remain strong throughout 2024, particularly in destinations like Vancouver Island, the Okanagan Valley, Atlantic Canada, and the Niagara Region.”