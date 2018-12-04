Three Technology Investments Hoteliers Should Consider for 2019

Admit it: When you first unboxed your Amazon Alexa, you thought it was going to change your world.

Your favorite song would begin playing when you walked in the door, curtains would open, coffee would be ready in the morning, and the lights would turn on right when and where you needed them. Life at home would be so easy.

Turns out, that’s not exactly the experience we get with Alexa. In reality, the voice-command device has a lot of limitations, it rarely understands you, and, most of the time, it’s easier to just walk over to the light switch. For most of the people, Alexa either sits on the counter collecting dust or has been unplugged and tucked away on a shelf somewhere.

Many of today’s so-called “hotel tech innovations” experience a similar lifecycle. The “hotel room of the future,” with all of its gadgets, seems a lot more gimmicky than practical.

That’s not to say there isn’t room for a technology disruption in hospitality. There is a real opportunity for hotels to transform the entire guest journey and create a more local, personal, and seamless lodging experience, leaving travelers much more satisfied.

However, this revolution may have less to do with voice technology, robot butlers, and smart mirrors, and more to do with innovation centered around infrastructure that helps hotels share data and make that data more actionable. Technology can pave the way for a better holistic hotel experience, not just an in-room experience. In fact, the most innovative technologies in travel are often those that don’t feel like tech at all.

Here are three technology investments that could make real differences in both guest satisfaction and hotel profitability.