WalletHub Names Best Hotel Loyalty Programs of 2018

WalletHub has released its 2018 Hotel Rewards Report evaluating loyalty programs at the 10 largest U.S. hotel chains. The personal finance website compared 21 key metrics—such as the average value of a point, point expiration policies, and the volatility of award-night pricing—to determine the best hotel rewards programs.

2018’s Best Hotel Rewards Programs

Wyndham Rewards Best Western Rewards Radisson Rewards Marriott Rewards Choice Privileges World of Hyatt Hilton Honors La Quinta Returns Drury Gold Key Club IHG Rewards Club

Wyndham Rewards is the best hotel loyalty program for travelers of all spending levels for the fourth year in a row on WalletHub’s list. The merger of Marriott, SPG, and Ritz-Carlton created incremental value as well—the combined rewards program yields $10.85 per $100 spent, more than any of the three brands individually in 2017. WalletHub recognized Best Western for being the only major hotel chain whose rewards points do not expire due to account inactivity.