CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that World of Hyatt is offering members access to earn and redeem at a collection of more than 700 boutique and luxury hotels and villas around the globe with Mr & Mrs Smith. From glamping stays and wellness retreats to palazzos, ski resorts, and more, members can earn and redeem World of Hyatt points when they book through Hyatt channels.

The participating properties from the Mr & Mrs Smith portfolio add more than 20 countries to World of Hyatt such as Namibia, Fiji, and the British Virgin Islands.

“Our members truly value World of Hyatt, and we’re always looking for new ways to engage guests, help them get the most out of their travels, and reward them for experiencing what the world has to offer—from cozying up in a secluded treehouse in the Arctic Circle, reigning over an English country manor, glamping under starry desert skies, or going wild in a jungle villa perched above Pacific waters,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, brand, loyalty and data, Hyatt. “True to our Be More Here platform, the addition of hundreds of hotels and villas, hand-selected by Mr & Mrs Smith, helps Hyatt welcome even more members in new destinations and deliver on our guests’ desires to have truly meaningful experiences when they travel.”

“The integration of so many Mr & Mrs Smith hotels into the World of Hyatt gives us the opportunity to expand our reach to new audiences while sustaining our thoughtful curation standards,” shared Tamara Lohan, co-founder and CEO, Mr & Mrs Smith. “Becoming a part of the Mr & Mrs Smith collection happens by invitation only and after rigorous, anonymous reviewing, so guests know when they visit a Mr & Mrs Smith property, they will experience something one-of-a-kind with unparalleled design, ambience, and understated luxury.”

The addition of the hotels and villas by Mr & Mrs Smith complements the pipeline of more than 35 luxury properties across Hyatt’s Timeless, Boundless, Independent, and Inclusive Collection brands.