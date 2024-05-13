Hyatt Updates Expected Growth in Latin America Through 2027

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation updated the company’s expected growth trajectory in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through 2027, Hyatt will expand its brand presence in new destinations throughout the region, meeting travelers in more places.

“Hyatt’s brand growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is fueled by robust travel across all customer segments and our effective execution of an asset-light strategy, including the 2021 acquisition of Apple Leisure Group,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development for Latin America and the Caribbean at Hyatt. “Since 2017, our intentional growth strategy and commitment to an asset-light earnings model have allowed us to double our luxury rooms, triple our resort rooms, and quintuple our lifestyle rooms, making us the world’s largest portfolio of luxury branded rooms in resort locations. Our expanding brand footprint reflects our commitment to meeting our guests’ and members’ desires, providing unforgettable experiences in cherished destinations. We are dedicated to growing in the region, entering new and thriving markets, and are excited about the continued momentum ahead.”

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a collection of independent hotels, resorts, and residences that offers experiences around the globe with stays that are authentic to their destination. The brand is expanding its footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean with the introduction of properties in two new markets:

The Legend Paracas Resort (Peru, expected to open in summer 2024)

Cas En Bas Beach Resort (St. Lucia, expected to open in early 2025)

“Expanding the Destination by Hyatt brand into Latin America & the Caribbean highlights our commitment to delivering unique experiences within our distinct Independent Collection portfolio,” said Katie Johnson, vice president and global brand leader, Independent Collection at Hyatt. “Destination by Hyatt hotels are carefully crafted for discovery and designed in harmony with their surroundings. In line with the rest of the brand’s properties around the globe, Peru and St. Lucia will provide the perfect backdrop for these new Destination by Hyatt properties, instilling a deep sense of place for our guests.”

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection delivers immersive experiences with the convenience offered by an all-inclusive resort. With 10 all-inclusive brands providing hospitality through accommodations, service, and a la carte dining, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection portfolio continues to expand in new and existing destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean in 2023 and 2024 with recent openings including the family-friendly Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, Sunscape Coco Punta Cana, and Sunscape Dominicus La Romana. Recent additions to the adults-only resorts include the luxury all-inclusive Impression Moxché by Secrets and Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, Secrets Tides Punta Cana, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, and Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, the first resort within the new Hyatt Vivid brand.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is expanding its brand footprint with planned openings in Latin America and Caribbean resort destinations such as:

Dreams Curacao Resort, Spa & Casino adults-only expansion (expected to debut 2024)

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort family-friendly expansion (expected to open in summer 2024)

Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa family-friendly expansion (expected to open in 2024)

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana (expected to open in 2024)

Dreams Playa Esmeralda Punta Cana (expected to open in 2024)

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba (expected to open in 2025)

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa (expected to open in 2025)

Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa (expected to open in 2025)

With approximately 70 percent of rooms in the Hyatt portfolio classified as luxury or upper upscale, Hyatt is expanding its luxury and lifestyle brand footprint across destinations from Turks & Caicos to Los Cabos.

Boundless Collection openings in the region include:

Dream Valle de Guadalupe (expected to open in 2025)

Hyatt Centric San José Escazu (expected to open in 2024)

Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo (expected to open in 2024)

Hyatt Centric Querétaro (expected to open in 2025)

Timeless Collection openings in the region include:

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences (expected to open in 2025)

Grand Hyatt Mexico City Santa Fe (expected to open in 2025)

Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort (expected to open in 2025)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (expected to open in 2025)

The momentum continues in Latin America and the Caribbean beyond 2025 with forthcoming openings through 2027 including Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, Grand Hyatt Los Cabos, Grand Hyatt St. Lucia, Park Hyatt Cancun, Park Hyatt Mexico City, Thompson Monterrey, Chatwal San Miguel de Allende, and Thompson Puerto Vallarta.