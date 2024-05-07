Hilton Partners With ResortPass for Day Pass Packages

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced a partnership with ResortPass, bringing day pass packages to participating Hilton properties across the Americas. Catering to the expanding segment of individuals seeking daytime visits to resorts and hotels, Hilton and ResortPass offer access to amenities at a collection of beach resorts and urban getaways for locals and visitors alike.
Ideal for those seeking a daycation or a spa experience, cruise passengers visiting a resort destination for a few hours, or travelers wanting a change of scenery, ResortPass offers a streamlined booking process for guests to experience a Hilton’s resort and hotel amenities. According to Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report, the top reason people want to travel in 2024 is to rest and recharge, which is a central theme of the offerings available through Hilton’s partnership with ResortPass. From private beaches and pool complexes with cabanas and daybeds to kids’ clubs, spas, and dining outlets, Hilton welcomes day guests.
“With the day guest business continuing to show remarkable growth, from both a local and leisure guest perspective, we are pleased to work with ResortPass to meet the demand for more accessibility to Hilton’s award-winning amenities and experiences,” said Jessica Shea, vice president, wellness, retail, and leisure operations, Americas, Hilton. “This strategic collaboration exemplifies Hilton’s capacity to constantly evolve with innovative and dynamic offerings suitable to the needs of today’s guests whether they are visiting our properties for a local daycation in their neighborhood or seeking an experience at a Hilton resort or hotel.”
“It’s an honor to partner with Hilton to unlock the value of their incredible amenities for new and existing guests,” said Michael Wolf, CEO, ResortPass. “Their properties are oases that provide relaxation and luxury for visitors, and I’m pleased to say that now includes ResortPass guests.”
Examples of day pass packages include:
- Conrad Los Angeles offers over 10 different day pass packages, from rooftop pool access to spa experiences with private cabins, wellness therapies, and more.
- Day passes for up to 10 people at Hilton Waikoloa Village include a private cabana and refreshments such as cocktails, popsicles, and facial spritzers. Additionally, a “Full Moon Vino and Vinyasa” package provides access to the onsite vinyasa yoga class and a complimentary glass of wine or beer.
- Conrad Indianapolis offers day passes immersing guests into its spa with works from the likes of Picasso, Joan Mitchell, and local Indiana artists. The Custom Massage package includes a Swedish massage, aromatherapy, and access to the spa’s indoor lap pool and hot tub, steam room, saunas, relaxation lounge, fitness center, and more.
- In South Florida, day guests have access to The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton’s pools, watersports, Kids’ Day Camp, and fitness center. Visitors will also have the option to add a casita reservation with food and beverage service, beach daybeds, Tommy Bahama lounge chairs, and more.
- In Mexico, Conrad Punta de Mita’s day pass features access to waterslides, a swim-up bar, full poolside service, and the option to add a private shaded cabana. The spa pass includes a 30-minute massage and access to the onsite sauna, fitness center, and more.
- In southern California, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club offers day passes for up to six people, including a complimentary fruit bowl and Badiots and Evians, and a cabana host, and swimming pools with infinity-edge whirlpools.