Hilton Partners With ResortPass for Day Pass Packages

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced a partnership with ResortPass, bringing day pass packages to participating Hilton properties across the Americas. Catering to the expanding segment of individuals seeking daytime visits to resorts and hotels, Hilton and ResortPass offer access to amenities at a collection of beach resorts and urban getaways for locals and visitors alike.

Ideal for those seeking a daycation or a spa experience, cruise passengers visiting a resort destination for a few hours, or travelers wanting a change of scenery, ResortPass offers a streamlined booking process for guests to experience a Hilton’s resort and hotel amenities. According to Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report, the top reason people want to travel in 2024 is to rest and recharge, which is a central theme of the offerings available through Hilton’s partnership with ResortPass. From private beaches and pool complexes with cabanas and daybeds to kids’ clubs, spas, and dining outlets, Hilton welcomes day guests.

“With the day guest business continuing to show remarkable growth, from both a local and leisure guest perspective, we are pleased to work with ResortPass to meet the demand for more accessibility to Hilton’s award-winning amenities and experiences,” said Jessica Shea, vice president, wellness, retail, and leisure operations, Americas, Hilton. “This strategic collaboration exemplifies Hilton’s capacity to constantly evolve with innovative and dynamic offerings suitable to the needs of today’s guests whether they are visiting our properties for a local daycation in their neighborhood or seeking an experience at a Hilton resort or hotel.”

“It’s an honor to partner with Hilton to unlock the value of their incredible amenities for new and existing guests,” said Michael Wolf, CEO, ResortPass. “Their properties are oases that provide relaxation and luxury for visitors, and I’m pleased to say that now includes ResortPass guests.”

Advertisement

Examples of day pass packages include: