Knowland and Thynk Form Strategic Partnership

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland and Thynk announced a strategic partnership in which data from Thynk’s hospitality CRM solution will be integrated with Knowland’s meetings and events database. The collaboration of these two solutions will enable sellers to work efficiently while making market share gains.

The collaboration includes:

When hotels enable the delivery of sales and event data from Thynk into the Knowland database, the event information is available to supplement market data and enhance account profiles. This, in turn, informs sales teams and improves decision-making outcomes.

By leveraging the combined power of the Thynk/Knowland integration, sales teams will gain access to meeting and event data, ensuring productivity and data consistency for all parties.

Jeff Bzdawka, CEO, Knowland, said, “Expanding Knowland’s data-driven analytics platform with rich data like Thynk provides is a key pillar for enriching our dataset. As we continue to strengthen our ability to empower hospitality decision-making by delivering actionable account intelligence to fuel growth and profitability, we look forward to improving our clients’ efficiency and sales outcomes. The first phase of our partnership will initially integrate data between the Thynk CRM system and Knowland’s world-class meetings and events database.”

Pascal Petit, co-founder and CEO at Thynk, said, “We are very excited to be working with the Knowland team. This partnership represents another important step in our growth journey, including expansion into the U.S. market. Every partnership is unique, and we look forward to combining the power of our next-gen all-in-one hospitality platform with the data leadership from Knowland’s insights to streamline and elevate key sales processes.”