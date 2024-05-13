El Cortez Hotel & Casino Adds New F&B Outlets

LAS VEGAS—El Cortez Hotel & Casino announced a $20 million property-wide expansion that will include the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant, and a Starbucks coffee shop. The casino plans to begin renovations this summer, with the final phase of the expansion set to be unveiled in early 2025.

Taking care to preserve the vintage appeal that visitors have come to expect from the property, the design of each new venue has been crafted to reflect the energy of El Cortez. These new additions come on the heels of the property’s $30 million renovation to the original 47 rooms, tower premium rooms, and casino-floor bathrooms in recent years.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest expansion project, which represents a significant milestone for El Cortez and the community of downtown Vegas,” said Kenny Epstein, CEO and chairman at El Cortez Hotel & Casino. “These enhancements arrive at a pivotal moment of heightened demand from both locals and visitors to Fremont Street. We are excited to continue to elevate the guest experience with these additions, ensuring every visit is filled with comfort, convenience, and timeless hospitality.”

The project will include expanding the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet and renovating 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor. The new high-limit lounge will offer seclusion and an elevated gaming experience. As part of the expansion, the property will debut two new bars, including a roulette bar and a show bar featuring a 20-foot by 10-foot screen that will play black and white films and live sports action. El Cortez will also welcome a Starbucks coffee shop opening in June 2024 and the modern Asian food concept, Hot Noods by Chinglish, opening in early 2025.

The expansion is being led by McCarthy Building Companies, Ike Gaming, JIVE Architecture, and interior design firm, Kenneth Ussenko Design who have teamed up to ensure each of the new spaces embraces the property while adding modern details and energy to take the experience into the next generation.

“The design team is honored to help pave the way for a bright future at El Cortez; an icon of Las Vegas with such magnificent history”, said Christopher Knotz, partner at Jive Architecture.

“We’re grateful to partner with such an experienced team who understands the significance of this investment for downtown and the El Cortez Hotel & Casino,” said Ross Edwards, senior vice president at McCarthy Building Companies. ”We’re not just focused on meeting expectations; we’re committed to exceeding them and ensuring a great experience for everyone who walks through the property’s doors.”