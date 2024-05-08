Unity by Hard Rock Launches as Company’s Loyalty Program

HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Hard Rock International announced the global launch of Unity by Hard Rock, a loyalty program that rewards members across Hard Rock’s portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, casinos, cafes, and Rock Shops around the world. The brand is celebrating how its guest offerings have “Come Together” under the loyalty program with Lionel Messi, Noah Kahan, John Legend; and Shakira. They star in Hard Rock’s omnichannel marketing campaign that features The Beatles’ classic song, “Come Together,” recorded by Kahan for the project.

The Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program offers benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, merch, and more. Members gain access to offers, promotions, and rewards, as well as discounts to participating Hard Rock properties. Whether relaxing at the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, playing craps or roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, dining on a Messi Burger at the Hard Rock Cafe in London, or shopping for merchandise online or in-store at a Rock Shop, members earn Unity Points that can be used towards qualifying purchases at participating Hard Rock restaurants, bars, hotels, lounges, and retail stores.

“With hospitality offerings that encompass hotels, casinos, Cafes, retail outlets, and more, Hard Rock is uniquely positioned to launch this one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards our guests’ passions for entertainment, travel, gaming, and food,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment and brand management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “The launch of Unity by Hard Rock across 200 locations worldwide also provides the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the world to all of Hard Rock’s amazing hospitality offerings through the lens of some of our most iconic artist and athlete friends, and with a modern take on a Beatles’ classic serving as our soundtrack.”

Hard Rock is showing how its global experience for music, entertainment, travel, and gaming fans is for Unity members and guests alike with a “Come Together” campaign. At the center is a 60-second spot where the celebrities journey through multiple Hard Rock locations around the world.

Advertisement

“I’m so honored to be part of this Hard Rock effort and to have the opportunity to record my take on one of the greatest songs ever; I can’t wait for fans to hear it in the campaign,” said Kahan. “Filming at their beautiful Riviera Maya resort’s beach was drop-dead gorgeous and a total blast, and everyone on site made our time so enjoyable.”

“Whether I’m celebrating an album release party in Hollywood, Florida, enjoying a day off, or performing at a Hard Rock venue, I can always count on Hard Rock to create and host a memorable night,” said Shakira. “I hope the new campaign inspires fans to explore new places, foods, and sounds around the world.”

“I love being a part of the Hard Rock family and have enjoyed bringing my namesake items to their Cafes and seeing shows with my family, so I was excited to be in this terrific ‘Come Together’ campaign,” said Messi. “Now, my fans can earn and redeem Unity by Hard Rock points anytime they dine, stay, or play at participating Hard Rock locations, whether it’s at my home turf in South Florida or other locations around the world.”

Hard Rock’s campaign includes 60- and 30-second spots that will appear in select local markets, on streaming, search, OLV, social, and display digital channels, and across Hard Rock locations globally.

Across the Hard Rock portfolio, Unity by Hard Rock benefits include:

At Hard Rock Hotels including city and resort properties, guests enjoy year-round member-only rates and benefits. When booking on official Hard Rock sites, member hotel stays are enhanced with discounts by tier at select restaurants and merchandise, plus a choice of amenities when arriving at hotel check-in.

At Hard Rock Cafes, birthdays get a free dessert each year. Icon and X members enjoy premier restaurant seating and X tier receives complimentary access to live music events at participating locations.

At Hard Rock Casinos and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, loyal guests get member-only rates when booking hotel stays on official websites with the best rate guarantee, along with gifts with qualified play and other benefits for different membership tiers.

On Hard Rock Games, Unity members will enjoy Tier Credits and Unity Points with virtual goods purchase across online classics including Hard Rock Blackjack & Casino and Hard Rock Jackpot Casino, as well as the Hard Rock Adventure app. Hard Rock Jackpot Casino also offers a tiered daily coins bonus multiplier for different Unity membership tiers and free high-limit room access for Icon and X tiers.

At Rock Shops, members will earn Unity Points and Tier Credits on qualifying purchases of clothing, decor, instruments, and other merchandise from various music and partner collections in stores and online.

Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming also recently embarked on a partnership with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises to reward travelers on land, sea, and at ports of call with reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean’s Club Royale, and Celebrity Cruises’ Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

Unity by Hard Rock has four member tiers: Star (0-3,999 Tier Credits), Legend (4,000-14,999 Tier Credits), Icon (15,000+ Tier Credits), and X (invite only). Legend and X tiers include access to entertainment, events, and experiences. Tiers are determined by Tier Credits members earn each calendar year for qualifying spends in participating hotels and resorts, casinos, cafes, games, and Rock Shops.

Members can rack up Unity Points on qualifying spends every time they game, purchase food, buy merchandise, or stay the night at participating hotels and resorts. Members earn 3 Unity Points for every qualifying $1 spent at participating cafes, non-casino hotels, and Rock Shops; 1 Unity Point for every qualifying $1 spent on all other non-gaming spend in participating casinos; as well as additional Unity Points on gaming in participating casinos (rates vary by location).

Unity Points (100 converts to $1) can be used like regular dollars on qualifying purchases at participating Hard Rock restaurants, bars, hotels, lounges, and retail stores.