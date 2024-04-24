Knowland and Amadeus Share Q1 2024 Performance Index Data

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland and Amadeus presented the metrics from the companies’ Hospitality Group and Business Performance Index. Beginning with the first quarter of 2024, the Index focuses on year-over-year (YOY) performance. This first report shows the group health index is 102.3 percent YOY and six of the top 25 U.S. markets have achieved 110 percent compared to the same time in 2023.

Las Vegas, Nevada | 121 percent Boston, Massachusetts | 121 percent Seattle, Washington | 119 percent Houston, Texas | 114 percent New York City, New York | 110 percent Minneapolis. Minnesota | 110 percent

The Index combines event data from Knowland with hotel booking data from Amadeus’ Demand360+ business intelligence solution to provide aggregate views of the key drivers of hotel performance. The aggregated index reflects performance for all segments—group, corporate negotiated, GDS, and events—and shows Q1 2024 achieved 99.9 percent overall health compared to 2023.

Additionally, Q1 data shows that more than 52 percent of the top 25 U.S. markets have exceeded 100 percent of 2023, including:

Seattle, Washington | 115.1 percent Houston, Texas | 107.5 percent New York City, New York | 106.9 percent Boston, Massachusetts | 106.1 percent San Francisco, California | 105.8 percent Las Vegas, Nevada | 105.8 percent Washington, D.C. | 104.6 percent Detroit, Michigan | 104.0 percent Miami, Florida | 102.4 percent New Orleans, Louisiana | 101.8 percent Chicago, Illinois | 101.4 percent Nashville, Tennessee | 101.3 percent Tampa, Florida | 101.0 percent

Insights from the Index are as follows: