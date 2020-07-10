Seven Hotel CEOs on Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis

2 Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor

“The first thing you have to do is you have to accept the unknown, accept that you don’t have the answers, and then cope as much as you can…The only thing you care for is your employees, your owners, and spend as much time as you can answering the questions they have, even though you may not have the answers. Be present, be humble. Make sure everyone is safe. Get information from the outside, learn as much as you can, and then provide them with direction.”