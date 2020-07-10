Spire Hospitality Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas — Spire Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company owned by AWH Partners, a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York, has relocated its corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and retained its Deerfield, Ill., location as a regional office.

The Spire Hospitality team in March began moving into their new corporate headquarters, located five minutes away from the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, and equidistant from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW Airport) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL).

“The relocation of our corporate headquarters was a strategic move,” said Chris Russell, CEO of Spire Hospitality. “Because of our location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and access to both airports, we’re now in a great position geographically to serve our properties across the country. The region’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce provides us with additional opportunities to grow our portfolio.”

The company’s corporate headquarters is located at 4600 Fuller Rd, Suite #100, Irving, Texas.

