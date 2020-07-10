First Compass by Margaritaville Opens in Anna Maria Sound, Florida

Anna Maria Island, Fla. — On July 15 the first Compass by Margaritaville, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound, will open as the newest addition to the brand’s expanding portfolio of concepts. Margaritaville first debuted Compass, an upscale, boutique, select-service brand, in June 2018, and announced the Anna Maria Sound property’s groundbreaking in March last year.

Developed by Floridays Development Company and managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group, Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound is located on a 220-acre private island community. The hotel combines the brand’s signature casual luxury with convenience and comfort on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“As a global lifestyle brand, it’s of utmost importance to our team that we’re constantly innovating to meet the everchanging needs of our guests,” said Rick Cunningham, vice president of hotel development at Margaritaville Hospitality Group. “Compass by Margaritaville not only provides comfort and convenience in a more boutique format, but it also offers an ideal design concept for new builds, adaptive reuse, and conversion projects. This allows us to diversify our portfolio and bring our core values of fun and escapism to consumers in smaller leisure markets, vibrant downtown hubs, and college towns.”

Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound’s six stories have 123 rooms, including ten suites, all with water views, and amenities standard to the branded concept such as Margaritaville bedding, bathrooms with rainfall showers and smart TVs, complimentary daily breakfast, high-speed WiFi, a Living Lounge where guests can pursue a selection of books, board games, cards, and other table games, a Welcome Cabana stocked with snacks throughout the day, and Margaritaville’s signature Provisions grab-and-go retail store.

The property also highlights the Compass concept’s standard meeting and fitness rooms, both of which overlook the marina, an amenity unique to Anna Maria Sound. Balconies overlook the sound, and a spacious back deck has views of the marina, an outdoor pool, and daily cocktail hour. Visitors can get a taste of the island’s local cuisines at onsite Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar and the Compass Bar and Chill near the outdoor pool.

“The team at Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound could not be more thrilled to open our doors to guests from this lively community and beyond,” said France Langan, general manager at Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound. “Our 90-plus team members from the local area are certain this highly-anticipated, new Margaritaville concept will quickly become an island staple thanks to the no worries oasis we’ve carefully curated.”

