A guest signs up for a loyalty membership and then, six months later, receives a request to sign up for the same program. Another has a negative experience with a brand, leaves a poor review, and still finds a “First Time Travel Deal” email in her inbox after she gets home. In a world with an overwhelming amount of data, why are brands still feeding the wrong messages to consumers at the wrong time?

With so many different avenues to research, book, and experience travel, consumers are hitting many different touchpoints when making a single buying decision. How can hotels take that data and use it at the right time and for the right person?

At the first touchpoint, hotels should gather data on a single shopper. How and when the brand will communicate with that shopper will depend on several factors. The first question is, “has she stayed with me before” or “does she currently have a reservation?” But hotels shouldn’t stop there. Is there a specific brand she books? What type of hotel segment does she stay at? Is she considering or booking with a competitor? Does she typically book two beds or one? Does she book direct or on an OTA? Did she upgrade her room at the time of booking or at check-in? Did she buy food at the hotel? Did she tag the business on social media? These are just a sample of questions hotels should be asking.

While most companies have data warehouses full of information, bringing it all together is less common. When a consumer shares their information with a brand, it is important that the brand’s interactions with them reflect an understanding of that consumer.

Here are five steps hotel marketing teams can take to avoid sending mixed messages.