Portland, Ore.—The Hotel Zags Portland is a new boutique hotel in Portland’s Fountain District that explores the relationship between nature, art, and play through a local lens. Owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and managed by Sage Hospitality, The Hotel Zags Portland joins Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Unofficial Z Collection as the first location in Portland.

Guests at The Hotel Zags Portland will have access to a variety of amenities for exploring Portland, including the Gear Shed, stocked with fishing poles, scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, digital cameras, and more for borrow. The property also has a vintage vending machine that distributes artwork from local artists. The 174-room hotel features rooms and public spaces with a fresh and modern look inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s natural environment, as well as a courtyard with local greenery, living walls, a “globed” fireplace, and an environmentally friendly green roof.

“We are thrilled to announce The Hotel Zags Portland as the newest addition to our growing ‘Unofficial Z Collection,’” said Jon E. Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “The active nature and distinctive culture of Portland make this hotel the perfect addition to our already unique experiential portfolio of ‘Z’ named hotels. Business and leisure travelers alike can connect with the environment and experience Portland while enjoying our property’s modern elements and fun design. The eco-friendly and artistic features and focus of the hotel appeals to all who appreciate a unique, but socially relevant experience. We welcome The Hotel Zags Portland into the ‘Unofficial Z Collection’ family.”

The property will also offer experiences for guests through its “ABZ’s of Portland” series, through which the hotel will host events and classes led by Portland creatives and entrepreneurs, such as acoustic sessions with local musicians and terrarium-building classes in the courtyard.

Guestrooms

Room categories include Premier Garden Kings and Premier City Kings with space to sleep two guests in king-size bedding; Premier Double Queens with space to sleep four guests in two queen-sized beds; and newly redesigned Junior City Kings. The hotel has six suites, all renovated with vibrant color schemes mirroring the nearby Columbia River Gorge, modern furnishings, and large picture windows that frame views of the city and the hotel’s courtyard. Among the six suite options, the Premier Zags Suite has a king-sized bedroom connected to a living room with a sofa sleeper.

All accommodations at The Hotel Zags Portland are outfitted with complimentary WiFi Internet access; flat-screen LCD HDTV with premium channels, including HBO; smartphone docking station stereo and alarm clock; cup-by-cup coffeemaker with premium coffees and teas; spacious desk and workspace; cordless phone with speakerphone and voicemail; sensor-controlled heat, air-conditioning, and entry lights. Guest bathrooms have earth-friendly BeeKind bath amenities made with honey and certified organic extracts.

Food and Beverage

The hotel’s onsite restaurant Nel Centro offers local seasonal fare by Portland Chef David Machado, who has four outposts on the city dining scene. Machado infuses the Nel Centro menu with dishes inspired by the cooking traditions of Northern Italy and Southeastern France. The restaurant’s horseshoe-shaped bar offers local craft beers; Oregon, domestic and international wines by the bottle or glass; and craft cocktails.

Meetings

The Hotel Zags Portland includes private dining rooms, executive boardrooms, and The Colosseum, the hotel’s main space for meetings and events, complete with a pool table, life-size Connect Four, table shuffleboard, and more. With 1,600 square feet of space, the venue can hold 90 people reception-style and 20 people in a u-shape for smaller gatherings.