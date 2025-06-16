G6 Hospitality Launches Revamped My6 Consumer App

DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of the new My6, a revamped consumer app with an advanced AI personalization feature for customers. The guest-facing app delivers faster performance with a 50 percent reduction in latency, offering improved booking experiences that benefit property visibility and occupancy rates.

The cornerstone of the new My6 app is its proprietary AI-powered recommendation engine that connects guests with the most suitable properties based on their preferences. This technology is valuable for capturing one-third of all searches for “Motel 6 near me,” ensuring properties receive maximum exposure to their most relevant potential guests. The app introduces dynamic homepage experiences and personalized deal offers for each guest’s preferences, driving higher conversion rates and increased bookings for properties.

“Our customers deserve a seamless, personalized booking experience, and My6 2.0 delivers exactly that while simultaneously driving more bookings to our properties. The AI-powered features mean guests find exactly what they’re looking for faster, resulting in higher conversion rates and increased occupancy for our locations,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality.

Features of the app include:

Advertisement

AI-driven recommendations and lister rankings that ensure the right guest is connected with the right property at the right time.

Personalized homepage tailored to guest preferences and locality, catering to different customer segments.

Save and compare feature allows users to shortlist and evaluate properties to make informed decisions.

Enhanced property showcasing with AI-powered amenity tags, with Gen AI-based upgrades coming soon.

An interactive map feature that improves navigation and highlights nearby attractions for better trip planning.

Optimized visual presentation with categorized images and displayed policy information for better transparency.

The app also introduces customer-focused innovations, including interactive neighborhood exploration maps, a save-and-compare function for multiple properties, and an intuitive booking process designed to reduce abandonment rates on the app.

Early data suggests the new My6 app saw a 14 percent year-over-year increase in direct bookings while reducing drop-offs in the reservation process. The development roadmap includes further AI-driven ranking improvements, enhanced filters, Google Pay & Apple Pay payment options, Tripadvisor review integration, and post-checkout rating capabilities—all designed to enhance the guest experience and drive additional revenue.