BETHESDA, Maryland—A recent survey by Marriott Bonvoy reveals that more than two in five (43 percent) Americans will book an unplanned trip less than two months out and/or will opt for a trip to a randomly selected destination this year. To celebrate this spirit of adventure, and in honor of reaching 1 million hotel rooms in the U.S., Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International, Inc.’s portfolio of hotel brands and experiences, is launching Marriott Bonvoy Roulette, a digital experience that turns travel planning into a game of chance.

The launch of Marriott Bonvoy Roulette comes on the heels of Marriott’s announcement of the 1-millionth room in its U.S. portfolio with the opening of Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Marriott Bonvoy Roulette allows members to spin a digital wheel and discover travel opportunities at hotel brands across the country.

From May 7 through May 26, Marriott Bonvoy members can visit MarriottBonvoyRoulette.com to spin a wheel for a chance to instantly win a prize. Those who spin the wheel will be automatically entered for a chance to win the grand prize of 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points and a four-night stay at the Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in celebration of the milestone. With 1 million Marriott Bonvoy points in the bank, the winning member can explore Marriott Bonvoy’s collection of hotels and experiences and redeem stays, experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, local adventures with Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, or even a new bed and other hotel products through Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

In addition to the grand prize, members could win one of two Marriott Bonvoy points prizes or one of a multitude of Marriott Bonvoy adventures, including complimentary two-night stays at the following hotels within Marriott Bonvoy’s U.S. portfolio:

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea

ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection

JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort at Summerlin

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Moxy Downtown Los Angeles

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel

The Westin Austin Downtown

W New York – Union Square

“Travel roulette embraces the excitement of the unexpected and encourages exploration of new destinations and spontaneous travel,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Marriott International. “Reaching 1 million hotel rooms in the U.S. is a significant milestone for us, and we are celebrating it by inviting travelers to explore something unexpected and take a spontaneous trip. With over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations in our portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy is more than just a loyalty program, it’s a gateway to discovering new places and creating lasting memories. Whether you’re meticulously planning your trip or letting the thrill of chance guide you, Marriott Bonvoy makes it easy to find the perfect getaway.”