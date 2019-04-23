Wyndham Promotes Its Scale and Multiple Brands in New Marketing Campaign

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a new integrated marketing campaign connecting its portfolio of brands—including Super 8 by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham, La Quinta by Wyndham, and Wyndham. This is the company’s first such campaign since it became a pure-play hotel franchising and management company in June 2018.

The campaign focuses on the extent of Wyndham locations and its family of brand flags across the country, anchored by the idea that families are 10 minutes away from a hotel by Wyndham no matter where their travels take them. The company now has almost 6,400 hotels in the United States.

Conceived in partnership with advertising agency DDB and produced by Stink Films, the U.S. campaign visualizes travel scenarios—from visiting a child at college, to traveling for business, and taking the family on vacation.

“With price and proximity being key factors for everyday travelers making hotel decisions, Wyndham’s wide-ranging cache of locations—from economy through upper-upscale accommodations—provide trusted accommodations and a warm Wyndham welcome waiting for travelers wherever they need it, no matter their budget or reason for traveling,” said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Debuting ahead of the summer travel season and running into September 2019, Wyndham’s new campaign will run on television, online streaming and digital video, video-on-demand, mobile, streaming and terrestrial radio, social media, and digital channels, including during live sports, morning news, and primetime programming on networks like Food Network, Travel Channel, HGTV, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN.

Wyndham began to unite its 20 hotel brands one year ago when it announced plans to add “by Wyndham” to its signature economy and midscale names, including Travelodge, Baymont, Trademark Collection, and Ramada. The endorsement effort also connected the company’s franchise owners, comprised of more than 5,900 hoteliers around the world, under a common mission and name.

Checchio continued, “By embracing and presenting the combined power of our brands through efforts like this new integrated campaign, we’re validating our commitment to the owners who faithfully partner with us: we’ll continue leveraging the size, scale, and strength of Wyndham to drive increased awareness, familiarity, and consideration for the company and our brands, with the objective of bringing more guests through hotel doors.”