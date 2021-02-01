Welcome Travelers Back with an Improved Digital Lobby

A hotel’s digital presence has never been more important. While call centers and traditional travel agents still remain relevant for some, in general, travelers have moved their dreaming, research, and booking experiences online.

This trend has only accelerated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Out of safety concerns, it is very rare that a guest will walk in seeking accommodations. Visiting a brick-and-mortar travel agent presents the same challenges. Therefore, hotels must ensure they’re welcoming guests online just the same as they would welcome them in the lobby—with warm hospitality, a smile, the right offers, and upsell opportunities; basically, any tool that increases the chances of converting that traveler into a guest.

The industry today has a better understanding of traveler preferences and what ultimately leads them to book—it might be a hotel’s branding they’re familiar with, it might be that they’ve stayed there before, it might be that a property offers the best rate, or it might be the hotel’s proximity to an attraction they’re hoping to visit. Websites and booking engines alone cannot capture or respond to these factors. Instead, conversion strategies require a much more holistic view of the guest and a much broader strategy to capture their attention and ultimately their booking.

Below are four ways hoteliers should prepare and manage their digital lobby to ensure travelers choose their property over their competitors.