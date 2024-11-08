AVON, Colorado—The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to share that it has completed a room refresh. The hotel has revamped each guestroom with modern furniture along with artwork, lighting, flooring, bathroom vanities, mirrors, and more. The property is home to 230 guest residences ranging from Studio Suites to three-bedroom condos, all with a kitchen, five-piece bathroom, and gas fireplace.

The resort donated the previous room furnishings to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley to be sold at local ReStore locations to help support the creation of safe and affordable homes.

Opened this summer, the Lookout Bar is located next door to the resort on the fifth floor of the One Riverfront development. A new Vail Valley après ski location, Lookout Bar serves cocktails and small bites.

The Westin Riverfront has completed numerous projects over the past two years as part of the larger “The Next Chapter” initiative, including the addition of the Osprey Suite and Talon Suite event spaces and an entrance lounge, which offers additional seating in the lobby.

Located on the banks of the Eagle River, The Westin Riverfront offers more than 23,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom and a Wedding Lawn with a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

The Athletic Club at The Westin & Spa Anjali has 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness, and wellness facilities, along with a 25-yard outdoor lap saltwater pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 50 group exercise classes weekly, including Master Swim, Peloton, Pilates Barre, Vinyasa Flow, TRX, and Aerial Yoga.

The resort is also home to Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval and the Riverfront Market, which offers to-go meals and snacks It also offers a Starbucks and the Lobby Bar. Skiers and snowboarders have access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, and golf during the spring, summer and fall.